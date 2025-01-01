File
Travel on public transport with your iPhone
Travel differently with your iPhone
Buy transport tickets and validate directly with your iPhone? It's possible in Île-de-France!
Eligible tickets, tutorials, Apple Watch and Apple Maps: we tell you everything.
The endless queue in the resort? It's over.
- Download the Île-de-France Mobilités app,
- Buy your transit tickets directly on your iPhone or Apple Watch,
- Travel in complete freedom.
Is my iPhone compatible with the service?
To use the purchase and verification service on iOS phones, you need an iPhone with iOS 17.5 or later. The oldest model accepted is the iPhone XR/XS.
How do I buy transit tickets with my iPhone?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités application, go to the "Purchase" section of the home screen,
- Select "On my iPhone" to store your tickets directly on your phone and validate with it,
- Choose the ticket you want and, if necessary, the validity dates, the desired zones or the quantity,
- Add it to the Apple Wallet app (only when using the service for the first time)
- Validate and pay.
How do I buy transit tickets from the Apple Maps app?
- Open the Apple Wallet app
- Click on the Transport Card section
- Select Navigo
- Choose your ticket
- Pay directly with Apple Pay
- You can travel.
Do you need proof of purchase to get a refund?
By buying your transport ticket directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités app, your address is pre-filled and your receipt is automatically generated by email. Practice?
Please note: there is no automatic sending of proof of purchase from Apple Cards.
Which transit tickets are available on iPhone?
Available from the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Tickets purchased on the Île-de-France Mobilités app are automatically added to the Apple Maps app.
- Metro-train-RER ticket
- Bus-Tram Ticket
- Paris Region <> Airport Ticket
- Roissybus ticket
- Navigo pass day, week, month
- Event package (Anti-pollution and Fête de la Musique)
- Paris-Visit Package
Navigo Annual and Imagine R subscriptions are not available.
Available in the Apple Wallet app
- Metro-Train-RER and Bus-Tram ticket
- Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
- Navigo Day
- Paris-Visit Package
As a reminder
The Navigo Annual and Imagine R tickets are not yet available for purchase.
How do I validate on public transport with my iPhone?
Do you have a valid ticket for your journey? No need to open your app, unlock your screen or even have battery power, to validate: simply bring your iPhone close to the validator.
How do I top up my Navigo pass with an iPhone?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app, click on the "Purchase" section then "On my Navigo pass",
- Position the pass on the top of your iPhone,
- Choose the ticket you want to buy,
- Before paying, you can log in to Île-de-France Mobilités Connectif you have an account. Please note: the connection is mandatory if you buy a Navigo Month or Week pass.
- Again, position the Navigo pass on the top of your iPhone to load the purchased ticket until the loading is complete.
Your Apple Watch (too) turns into a Navigo pass
Good news! With your Apple Watch, you don't even need your phone to validate anymore!