General terms and conditions of use (T&Cs) of an Android phone for the purchase of a ticket

1 DEFINITIONS

1.1 User: Person who uses an Android phone to purchase transit tickets

1.2 Service or Purchasing Service : A service for the purchase of transport tickets created and managed by Île-de-France Mobilités and offered in mobile applications.

1.3 Phone : NFC phone compatible with the Purchasing Service and on which one of the Applications offering the Service is installed.

1.4 Application : a mobile application that offers the Purchasing Service.

List of applications: Île-de-France Mobilités and applications from Official resellers* of Île-de-France Mobilités tickets.

*Applications under contract with Île-de-France Mobilités for the digital distribution of public transport tickets on the Ile-de-France network. The full list of Official Dealers is available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

1.5 Secure Element: component of the user's phone that allows transport tickets to be stored securely.

1.6 Watch: connected watch compatible with the Purchasing Service, allowing transport tickets to be stored in a secure manner.

1.7 My Navigo Tickets application: additional application for storing transport tickets in a secure manner.

1.8 Île-de-France Mobilités Connect: authentication solution on which the user must identify himself in order to have access to certain functions of the Purchasing department.

1.9 Account: the user's customer account in the Île-de-France Mobilités services

1.10 Navigo pass: contactless card issued by Île-de-France Mobilités as a support for tickets. Available in several versions: Navigo pass personalised with the name of the holder, Navigo Découverte pass, Navigo Easy pass

1.11 Carriers: refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.1 Cohabitation: of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same phone. The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2 PRESENTATION AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING

2.1 Presentation of the Purchasing Department

2.1.1 The Purchasing Service allows you to purchase Île-de-France transport tickets on a compatible NFC phone for:

- Load them into a Navigo pass,

- Charge them into a phone or smartwatch and validate with them.

2.1.2 The Service also allows you to check the balance of tickets available on your phone, watch or in a Navigo pass.

2.1.3 The Service also allows you to load into a Navigo pass:

- A package previously subscribed to or having been the subject of an after-sales service (suspension, activation, renewal, takeover, termination, modification of areas),

- The rights to the "50% Reduction", "75% Solidarity" or "Free Solidarity" pricing

2.1.4 Transport tickets can be loaded into the SIM card, or into the phone (Secure Element or My Navigo Tickets application), into the connected watch or into a Navigo pass.

2.1.5 The Purchasing Department is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités and is distributed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

2.2 Tickets available for purchase with the Service

2.2.1 The number of tickets available for purchase from an Application depends on the medium in which the tickets will be loaded:

In a Phone or Smartwatch:

Navigo Week and Navigo Month pass for all zones

Navigo Liberté + service on phone* (except for minors)

Navigo Day Pass

Ticket RoissyBus

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

Ticket Bus-Tram

Metro-train-RER ticket

Paris Region <> Airports Ticket

In a Navigo Pass or a Navigo Discovery:

Navigo Week and Navigo Month pass for all zones

Navigo Day Pass

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

In a Navigo Easy Pass:

Navigo Day Pass

Ticket RoissyBus

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

Ticket Bus-Tram

Metro-train-RER ticket

Paris Region <> Airports Ticket

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same phone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2.2.2 The Purchasing Department allows the following tickets to be loaded with a phone into a Navigo pass with a valid Solidarité Transport profile:

- All packages entitling you to the "50% Discount", "75% Solidarity" or "Free Solidarity" pricing

- Navigo Day 1-5 pass

- Anti-pollution package, Fête de la Musique package

2.3 T&Cs

2.3.1 The lists of tickets available for purchase with the Service are subject to change and can be consulted on the Île-de-France Mobilités website in the "Prices" section.

2.3.2 The General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of tickets (GTCSU) are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website under the heading Tickets and fares.

2.3.3 The rules for connections and connections authorised by public roads are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, at the following link: Rules for connections and connections by public roads | Île-de-France Mobilités

2.4 Payment

2.3.1 To pay for the ticket, the user must have a bank card and enter an e-mail address to which the proof of purchase will be sent. This address is pre-filled if the User is authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

2.3.2 Depending on the mobile phone, the user can also pay for their tickets with Apple Pay or Samsung Pay

2.5 Prerequisites for compatibility of the phone with the Purchasing Department

2.5.1 To use the Purchasing Service, the User must have a compatible phone and load an Application offering the Purchasing Service.

2.5.2 To top up a Navigo pass, the majority of NFC Android phones from Android 6.0 onwards are compatible.

2.5.3 To load tickets into the Phone and validate with it, the user must have one of the following Android NFC phones:

Samsung Galaxy phones with a secure element (listed on Samsung's website) and running Android 6.0 or higher;

NFC phone running Android 8.0 or higher;

To use this service, an installation step is required (see §2.6).

Other models of NFC Android phones allow you to load tickets into the phone provided you have an Orange or Sosh SIM card in which the service was installed before 01/12/2020.

The ticket loading feature in the phone is not available on iOS.

2.5.4 To load tickets into a connected watch and validate with it, the user must use the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application and have a Samsung Galaxy Watch connected watch of model 4 or higher.

To use this service, an installation step is required (see §2.6)

2.5.5 The list of phones compatible with the Purchasing Service is available on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/supports/smartphone

2.6 Installing the Service to load tickets

2.6.1 To load tickets into a phone and store them securely, the Purchasing Department requires a specific installation.

Beforehand, the user must have uploaded the most recent version of the Application to the store and then activate NFC and ensure that they have network access.

From the Purchase home screen, the user selects Purchase >On my phone and the App guides the user through the following steps:

- Check the compatibility of the Phone,

- Install an additional application if necessary: "Contactless ticket" or "My Navigo tickets",

- Finalize the installation that prepares the Phone to be able to load transport tickets.

The app guides the user and displays information in case the phone is not compatible.

2.6.2 To load tickets into a Watch and store them securely, the Purchasing Department requires a specific installation.

The User must load the latest version of the Île-de-France Mobilités application, activate the NFC of the Watch, pair it with his Phone and select Purchase > On my Samsung Galaxy Watch.

The application guides the User to install the two Île-de-France Mobilités and Ticket Sans Contact, applications on the Watch.

The Watch is used to view tickets and validate them. The purchase is still made from the Île-de-France Mobilités application on the Phone.

2.7 Terms of Use

2.7.1 A Phone/Watch that is not loaded with a ticket is not a ticket. To travel, the user must have previously loaded a ticket in accordance with the conditions specific to this ticket in terms of scope of use and period of validity (see. T&Cs of the ticket).

2.7.2 To travel, the user must validate their ticket by affixing their phone with the screen on and NFC activated or their Watch or Navigo pass on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and on departures, under penalty of being in violation.

27.3 When tickets are stored in the Mes Tickets Navigo application, a regular connection to the service is required. This connection has no consequences for the user but only requires the Phone to access the network.

If this connection could not be completed recently, the validation may fail and the user will need to re-establish the connection before traveling.

2.7.4 During a check, the Phone must be presented with the screen on and NFC enabled in front of the control equipment; the Watch must be presented NFC enabled in front of the control equipment.

2.7.5 In the absence of a validated ticket, the user is liable for a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

2.7.6 During a check with a Navigo Month, Navigo Week or Navigo Liberté + pass, the user may be asked to display in the Mobile Application their photo and date of birth registered in Île-de-France Mobilités Connect and to present proof of identity.

2.7.7 Any fraudulent use of the Purchasing Service (falsification, counterfeiting, use of the Telephone by a third party) found during an inspection may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

2.7.8 All Applications offering the Purchasing Service allow the tickets loaded in the Phone to be viewed, regardless of the Application used to purchase the tickets. On the other hand, only the Île-de-France Mobilités application allows you to consult the tickets loaded into the Samsung Galaxy Watch, and only the Île-de-France Mobilités application allows you to load a Navigo Liberté + contract, consult your consumption monitoring or manage your contract.

3 CHANGING YOUR PHONE OR SIM CARD

3.1 Presentation

3.1.1 In the event of a change of phone, some Applications1, to start with the Île-de-France Mobilités application, allow the transfer of tickets loaded in one phone to another phone and for this they are based on backup and restoration or reconstitution mechanisms.

3.1.2 Backup, restore, and restore mechanisms are only possible between Android phones that are compatible with the service.

3.1.3 Backup, restoration and reconstitution mechanisms require authentication on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

3.1.4 Backup, restore, reconstitution mechanisms are not possible for tickets loaded into a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

3.2 Linking the Phone with the Account

1.2.1 To take full advantage of the mechanisms described in this chapter, the User must link their Phone with their Île-de-France Mobilités account from the My Space > My Supports menu.

3.3 Saving tickets

3.3.1 The function for saving tickets loaded into a Phone is accessible on the Phone from the After-Sales Service section Contact us > My Phone> I want to back up my tickets.

3.3.2 The operation to save the tickets triggers the deletion of the tickets present in the Phone.

3.3.3 The function of saving tickets is possible for tickets loaded on a SIM card, in the Secure Element of the phone or in the My Navigo Tickets application.

3.3.4 The save function allows you to save all tickets loaded into the Phone.

3.4 Restoration of tickets

3.4.1 The restoration of tickets consists of loading into an Android Phone compatible with the Service the tickets previously saved by the User.

3.4.2 The restoration of tickets is only possible on a phone with a Secure Item or in the My Navigo Tickets application.

3.4.3 The function of restoring tickets loaded in a Phone is accessible on the Phone from the Contact Us service section > My Phone> I want to recover the content of an old media

3.5 Reconstitution

3.5.1 If there has been no backup and the old Phone is no longer available, then the Application will only reconstitute the eligible tickets on the new Phone, provided that the User has previously linked their Phone to their Account.

3.5.2 In accordance with the T&Cs of the tickets, only the Navigo Month, Navigo Week and Navigo Liberté + passes can be reconstituted on a compatible Phone.

3.5.3 The function of reconstituting tickets loaded in a Phone is accessible on the Phone from the After-Sales Service section Contact us > My Phone> I want to recover the content of an old media

3.6 SIM Card Change

3.6.1 When the user needs to change their phone while they still have tickets or plans on their SIM card:

(i) If the new phone is compatible with the Service, the user can use their SIM card in the new Phone, install App1 and the Purchase Service in order to be able to view and continue to use their tickets and then purchase new ones.

(ii) If the new phone is compatible with the Service and still has the old phone, the User can start a backup of the tickets loaded on their SIM card and then restore them to their new Phone (in the Secure Item or in the My Navigo Tickets application).

(iii) If the new phone is not compatible with the service, in order not to lose its tickets and plans, it is necessary to terminate the available valid tickets and plans by keeping the SIM card in the old phone.

3.7 Deletion of the Mobile App

3.7.1 The uninstallation of the Application offering the Purchase service or the deletion of its data does not result in the loss of the transport tickets loaded in the SIM card or in the Secure Element of the Phone.

3.8 Deleting the My Navigo Tickets app

Deletion, uninstallation of the My Navigo Tickets application or deletion of its data will result in the loss of the transport tickets loaded in this application.

Lost tickets will not be replaced or refunded.

When the tickets are loaded in the Mes Tickets Navigo application, information messages are presented to the user (in the application offering the purchase of tickets) to warn them not to delete the My Tickets Navigo application or its data, otherwise they will lose the tickets present.

4 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

4.1 For the after-sales service relating to transport tickets, please refer to the T&Cs of the relevant transport tickets available on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu.

4.2 To send a request to customer service from the Application, the user must be authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

In the Île-de-France Mobilités application, this service is accessible in the "Contact us" section of the home screen of the Purchase service or on My Space/Navigo Liberté + for customers of the Navigo Liberté + service on their phone.

4.3 Proof of purchase

4.3.1 For each ticket purchase made with a Phone Application, a proof of purchase is sent to the email address entered at the time of purchase.

4.3.2 The user must be authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of purchase to receive a personalised proof of purchase with their first and last name.

4.3.3 For Navigo Month and Week passes loaded on a Navigo pass (except for the Navigo Découverte pass), the certificate of contract allowing reimbursement by the employer has also been available since https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/je-gere-ma-carte.

4.3.4 For the Navigo Liberté+ contract, the proof of mobility and invoices are available on Mon espace/Navigo Liberté + in the Ile-de-France Mobilités application.

4.4 Access to after-sales service

4.4.1 For a ticket loaded into a Phone or a Watch, the user can automatically carry out certain operations from the Application or, if necessary, send a request to customer service.

4.4.2 In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on the telephone, the user can first contact an agent at the station who can check the presence of a valid ticket in the telephone.

4.4.3 To obtain assistance with a ticket or a discount entitlement loaded into a Navigo pass with a telephone, the user must contact the usual points of sale for a Navigo pass (counters, counters and agencies).

4.4.4 In the event of difficulty in reloading a ticket into a Navigo pass with the telephone, the Application offers a section allowing automatic processing which results in either the loading of the ticket or the cancellation of the payment.

4.5 Cancellation and refund of unused packages

4.5.1 The cancellation of plans loaded into a phone or a Watch is only possible from the Mobile Applications offering the purchase service.

4.5.2 If the request is made before the start of the validity of the package, the package is cancelled on the phone and the refund is made to the credit card used for the purchase.

4.5.3 If the request is made during the validity of the package, the request for reimbursement must be accompanied by proof of cancellation relating to the reason invoked by the holder (sick leave, employer's certificate of dismissal or imposed change of place of work). The refund is made to the credit card used for the purchase.

4.6 Loss/Theft of the Phone or Watch

4.6.1 In the event of loss or theft of the Phone, if the User had linked their Phone to their Account and has a compatible Phone, they may initiate the reconstitution of eligible packages and contracts (see §3.5).

4.6.2 If the new phone is not compatible with the service, or the Phone was not associated with the User's account, or it is a Watch, then only the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes can be fully or partially refunded under the following conditions:

i. The refund is complete if the declaration of loss or theft is made within the first 10 days of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or within the first 2 days of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass) or before the start of validity.

ii. The refund is partial (50%) if the declaration of loss or theft is made between the 11th and 20th of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or on the Wednesday and Thursday of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass).

iii. The refund of the pass is no longer possible from the 21st of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or the Friday of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass).

4.6.3 The user may request a possible refund of their plans following the loss or theft of the phone from the Application or from the https://mon-espace.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/declaration-sav page.

4.7 Phone or Watch Malfunction

4.7.1 Regardless of the ticket loaded on the Phone or Connected Watch, in the event of a malfunction during validation, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation could be carried out with this Phone / Watch beforehand. The request to cancel the ticket can only be made on the Phone hosting the tickets in the Application offering the purchase service.

Once the cancellation of the ticket is effective, the refund is made to the credit card used for the purchase.

4.7.2 For other cases of malfunction of the Phone or Watch, the tickets loaded on the Phone or Watch will not be replaced or refunded.

4.7.3 The rules for refunding tickets loaded on a phone are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each ticket available on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu.

4.8 Limitation of the number of refunds for tickets loaded on a phone

The number of ticket refunds is limited to three per year for a customer, regardless of which ticket has been refunded.

Requests for a refund of a pass before the start of their validity are not counted towards this limit.

5 EVOLUTION OF THE PURCHASING DEPARTMENT

Ile-de-France Mobilités may be required to change the Purchasing Department or to implement its withdrawal.

6 PROTECTION OF PERSONAL DATA

As part of the use of the Purchasing Department, Île-de-France Mobilités, in its capacity as data controller, is required to collect and process personal data concerning you. This processing is carried out in accordance with the regulations in force and has been entered in the processing register kept by the data protection officer appointed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

6.1 What data is collected?

6.1.1 Permissions to access personal data on your phone

In order to be able to use the Purchasing Service offered in the Application, Île-de-France Mobilités must have access to the following personal data. You are asked for your permission when using the service:

- Use the camera and video to allow a photograph to be taken in order to associate it with the holder of the ticket. The camera and video are never used for any other purpose.

- Access photos, multimedia and files to allow the association of an existing photograph with the holder of the transport ticket and the storage of this photograph. Items are stored in a directory specific to the Application. Your existing data in your phone's other directories is not accessed or transferred.

6.1.2 Personal data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités

The data collected is as follows:

- As part of the verification of the phone's eligibility and the compilation of statistics: certain technical characteristics of your phone (phone model, operating system version) and the serial number of the Secure Element (SIM or phone)

- As part of the creation of your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account: your surname, first name, e-mail address, and date of birth (if applicable) which will be used to identify you and personalise the customer relationship.

- In the context of the use of the service: Navigo pass number or technical identifier of the Secure Item or the My Navigo Tickets application. If you make your purchases in connected mode, this data is associated with the information in your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

- In the context of the processing of after-sales service acts: certain technical characteristics of your phone (phone model, operating system version), Navigo pass number or technical identifier of the Secure Element, the last 3 validation events of the user's ticketing support (Navigo pass or NFC support) and any attachments.

6.1.3 Personal data collected by the Carriers

Data relating to journeys is necessarily and compulsorily collected by the Carriers concerned during the validation of the telephone support and the Navigo pass and is subject to processing for the purpose of managing this data, in particular for the detection of fraud. The Transporters of Île-de-France are responsible for this processing, each as far as it is concerned. Île-de-France Mobilités is not the recipient of this validation data.

In addition, anonymised data relating to journeys is communicated to Île-de-France Mobilités in order to carry out statistical analyses to improve the transport offer.

6.2 Why is the data collected?

6.2.1 The personal data collected when using the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is intended for:

- To process your requests and questions through the contact form,

- Create and manage your account.

6.2.2 The personal data collected during the use of the Purchasing Service is intended to:

- Test the compatibility of the user's equipment with the service;

- Install the feature in the phone;

- Process and execute the purchase of transport tickets;

- To process after-sales service requests;

- Detect and deal with fraud;

T Carry out satisfaction surveys relating to the service.

6.2.3 The personal data collected during the use of the After-Sales Service is intended to process after-sales service requests.

6.3 Why is the collection and processing of this data lawful?

In accordance with Article 6.1 of EU Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of personal data (GDPR) and Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978, as amended, relating to information technology, files and freedoms, the collection and processing of this data is legitimised for the following reasons:

- The performance of the contract constituted by the implementation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account,

- The performance of the contract for the use of your Purchasing ticket,

- The performance of a mission relating to the exercise of public authority vested in Île-de-France Mobilités for the compilation of statistics.

6.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this data?

The personal data collected for the use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is kept until the closure of your account, which can be done by simply requesting that you delete the account.

The data collected for the Purchasing Department is kept for the management of access to the service and for the processing of disputes and fraud for the legal limitation period.

The data collected by the After-Sales Service is kept for the time it takes to resolve the problem and then for a year to identify the risks of renewing a problem on a medium or account and resolve it more quickly.

Some of this data may be archived in order to establish proof of a right or a contract or when legal or regulatory obligations require it. This data may only be archived for the time necessary to comply with these legal or regulatory obligations or for a period not exceeding the legal limitation period.

6.5 Who can have access to the data?

The data collected directly or indirectly by Île-de-France Mobilités is necessary for this processing and is intended for the relevant departments of Île-de-France Mobilités and its service providers in the exercise of their missions.

The sales data collected when using the Purchasing Service to top up a Navigo pass are transmitted to Comutitres S.A.S, which is responsible for the customer management of Navigo passes.

The data collected by the After-Sales Service to respond to a user's requests may be transmitted to the carrier in cases of resolution of validation malfunctions.

Personal data is mainly processed within the European Union. Technical identifiers may be transferred to the United States, Korea (depending on the technical configuration of the phone used), for the performance of technical operations to verify eligibility, installation, removal and follow-up of technical malfunctions in the Purchasing department.

6.6 What are the rights of users over their data and how can they be exercised?

In accordance with the regulations in force, you have the right to access, rectify, delete, oppose, limit and portability your personal data. You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

You can also send instructions to Île-de-France Mobilités in order to define the conditions of use, storage and communication of your personal data after your death.

If you wish to exercise these rights, concerning the data collected by the Purchasing Department, simply make a request by attaching a copy of proof of identity to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – For the attention of the DPO - 39 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris or by email at the address [email protected]

With regard to the validation data of transport tickets, all rights ticket the regulations in force are exercised with the carriers.

If you are a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under curatorship or guardianship, your legal representative will be able to exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

7 MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator corresponding to the application used.

8 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.