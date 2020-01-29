General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use

Published on

Find all the T&Cs of Île-de-France Mobilités' products and services

Conditions of transport tickets

On contactless support (Navigo pass, telephone):

On cardboard (magnetic ticket) and paper:

Conditions of the Solidarity Transport Pricing

The Solidarité Transport pricing applies to the following packages:

Conditions of the tickets

Application Île-de-France Mobilités

Ile-de-France Mobilités sites and services

Carpooling line service

Compensation Service

Rules for the Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts

Rules for connections and list of connections on the public highway