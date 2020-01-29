Conditions of transport tickets
On contactless support (Navigo pass, telephone):
- Navigo Day pass on contactless support
- Navigo pass for months and weeks
- Navigo Liberté + on Navigo pass
- Navigo Liberté + on phone
- Imagine R Student Annual Package
- Imagine R School and Junior Annual Package
- Annual Navigo Pass
- Paris Tour Package
- Metro-train-RER ticket
- Ticket Bus-Tram
- Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
- Orlybus and Roissybus tickets on contactless support and contactless bank card
- Amethyst Package
- Anti-pollution package on contactless support
- Fête de la musique package
- On-board ticket by SMS
On cardboard (magnetic ticket) and paper:
- t+ ticket
- School card bus regular lines
- Boarding ticket
- Access ticket on board Marne and wood river shuttle
Conditions of the Solidarity Transport Pricing
The Solidarité Transport pricing applies to the following packages:
- Free Navigo pass
- Navigo Solidarity Pass 75% Month
- Navigo Solidarity 75% Week Pass
- 50% discount
- General terms and conditions of sale and use of fares, solidarity, transport - Service Civique
- General terms and conditions of sale and use of the Free Youth Integration package
Conditions of the tickets
- Navigo Pass
- Navigo Easy Pass
- Android phone as a carrier for transport tickets
- iOS phone as a carrier for transport tickets
- Navigo Discovery Pass
- Paid after-sales service acts
Application Île-de-France Mobilités
Ile-de-France Mobilités sites and services
Carpooling line service
Compensation Service
- Reimbursement campaign linked to Punctuality
- Refund operation of the imagine R package - school year 2024-2025
- Navigo Week pass refund operation - school year 2024-2025
- Imagine R Junior Package Refund Operation - 2025-2026 School Year
- Navigo Week pass refund operation - school year 2025-2026