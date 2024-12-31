General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of Metro-Train-RER tickets

Valid date: from November 2025

Preamble

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket on contactless media (Navigo Easy pass and telephone via the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service[1]).

The use of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket is subject to the Holder's full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the ticket is loaded (available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

The Metro-Train-RER ticket, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Holder" indicates the natural person using the contactless Metro-Train-RER Ticket.

1.2 The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:

Beneficiaries of social assistance and transport solidarity

Children from 4 to under 10 years old (free for children under 4 years old)

Holder of a "Large Families" card

Disabled persons with proof and their companions

More details on "List of beneficiaries for reduced fares | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)"

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4 The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same pass or the same telephone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1. The Metro-Train-RER Ticket is a ticket that can be used in all zones 1 to 5 of the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités. The Metro-Train-RER ticket allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit at the "Aéroport d'Orly" airport railway station (see Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket with a specific fare);

RER and train lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit of the airport railway stations "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV" (see Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket with a specific fare);

The Montmartre funicular;

Intercity and TER lines in Île-de-France for journeys serving stations in Ile-de-France.

2.2 The Metro-Train-RER Ticket does not allow travel on:

Tram lines (T1 to T14)

Noctilien buses and coaches

The Tzen

RoissyBus, OrlyVal,

Filéo

The C1 Cable

The airport railway stations "Aéroport d'Orly", "Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV"

RER and Train stations located outside Île-de-France

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.)

2.3 Period of validity:

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket allows a journey of 2 hours from the time of entry validation and without exiting. Transfers between the authorised modes of transport, mentioned above, are authorised within the limit of 2 hours from the first entry validation.

Connections between the metro, the RER and the Train by public road, via the signposted routes are authorised: see the list of Connections by the Public Highway (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/correspondance-voie-publique).

In the event of an entry or connection validation after the set deadlines, a new Metro-Train-RER Ticket will be deducted.

In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the Cardholder must purchase a ticket to be able to travel without being in violation. This is not refunded.

3. PRICING

3.1 The pricing of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

on posters in transport places

on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

on the Carriers' websites

on the website of the Navigo Grands Comptes agency for companies, institutions or associations for bulk purchases

3.2 The Metro-Train-RER Ticket is sold individually, in full and reduced fare. (see article 1.2).

4. PURCHASE AND LOADING

4.1 The price of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket is payable in cash.

4.2 The Metro-Train-RER Ticket can be purchased and loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass:

in points of sale, on the move with an agent, and on the Carriers' vending machines

from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as a ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone)

and to recharge a Navigo pass (if the Holder already has one),

and to recharge a Navigo pass (if the Holder already has one), or via an online order on the website of the Navigo Key Accounts Agency on https://grands-comptes.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/

4.3 The Metro-Train-RER Ticket can also be purchased and loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket Medium on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone).

4.4 During the same purchase on Automate or from an application, it is possible to load up to 20 Metro-Train-RER tickets on the same device (pass or mobile).

For a purchase from the Navigo Grands Comptes agency, it is possible to obtain up to 30 Metro-Train-RER tickets on the same pass.

4.5 Cohabitation

The Metro-Train-RER ticket and the Bus-Tram ticket can coexist together on the same medium (pass or telephone). Each one will then be validated as a priority on its validation perimeter.

The Metro-Train-RER ticket and the Paris Region <> Airports ticket cannot coexist on the same medium (pass or telephone).

The Metro-Train-RER ticket and the t+ teleticketing ticket, the sale of which stopped on 01/01/2025, cannot coexist on the same medium (pass or telephone).

The passes and the Metro-Train-RER ticket can coexist on the same pass or telephone device (see article 5.4 concerning the validation rules in the event of the coexistence of a pass and a Bus-Tram ticket). More information on "link page cohabitation"

The Cardholder who has a t+ ticket or a Paris Region <> Airports Ticket on his or her device and who wishes to load a Metro-Train-RER ticket on it will only be able to do so on condition that he or she does so on a new device or that he or she has consumed the existing t+ or Paris Region <> Aéroports tickets on his or her device more than 4 hours ago.

5. VALIDATION

5.1 The Holder of a Metro-Train-RER Ticket must and systematically validate the support containing their ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exiting if requested, under penalty of finding themselves in violation.

5.2 The validation of a Metro-Train-RER Ticket allows the travel of one person only.

5.3 It is not possible to validate several Metro-Train-RER Tickets on the same contactless device to allow several people to travel on the same journey.

5.4 When the card contains both a Metro-Train-RER Ticket and a pass (see article 4.5), the pass is validated as a priority on the day and on the areas of validity of the pass. No Metro-Train-RER ticket is then counted.

5.5 Ile-de-France Mobilités does not guarantee the use of magnetic tickets in all stations due to the deployment of new validators and new fully electronic ticketing machines. As a result, magnetic tickets can be used as a last resort in the absence of Navigo Easy passes or compatible telephones.

6. CONTROL

6.1 In the event of an inspection, the Holder must present the contactless medium on which the validated Metro-Train-RER Ticket is loaded at the entrance and, where applicable, must be able to justify his or her entitlement to the reduced fare.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Account Holder must present their phone, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2 Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (Article 5) and/or the rules for the use of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket (Article 2) or an inability to justify one's entitlement to a reduced fare shall result in the payment of a lump-sum compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3 In the event of failure to pay to the Carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7. AFTER-SALES SERVICES

7.1 Refund

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket cannot be modified or refunded, even in the event of a purchase error.

7.2 Loss/Theft

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless medium, the Metro-Train-RER Tickets lost on this occasion will not be replaced or refunded.

7.3 Contactless Pass Malfunction

In the event of a malfunction of the Navigo Easy pass, no replacement of the Metro-Train-RER Ticket(s) can be offered.

Refer to the T&Cs of the Navigo Easy pass, article 5;

7.4 Ticket loaded on phone or smartwatch

In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a telephone, the sale may be cancelled if it has not been possible to validate this ticket with this telephone. The cancellation request can only be made from the app. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

More information concerning the after-sales service rules for the Metro-Train-RER ticket loaded on a phone or connected watch is available in the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket Support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone, in the "After-Sales Service" section.

8. TERMS OF USE OF THE MEDIUM

The Account Holder undertakes to comply with the precautions taken when using the medium they use to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

The sale of Metro-Train-RER tickets on contactless media does not collect specific personal data.

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as an Android ticket holder

General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as an iPhone Ticket Holder

10. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website .

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.

[1] The list of mobile apps offering the shopping service is available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr