General terms and conditions of use (GTU) of an iPhone for the purchase of a transport ticket

1 Definitions

1.1 User: Person who uses an iPhone to buy transport tickets

1.2 Service or Purchasing Service: Service for the purchase of transport tickets created and managed by Île-de-France Mobilités and offered in the Cartes2 application and in theApplications 1.

1.3 Phone or iPhone: iPhone compatible with the Purchasing Department.

1.4 Watch: Apple smartwatch compatible with the Purchase Service.

1.5 Application1: mobile application on iPhone that offers the Purchasing Service

1.5.1 List of applications: Île-de-France Mobilités and applications from Official resellers* of Île-de-France Mobilités tickets.

*Applications under contract with Île-de-France Mobilités for the digital distribution of public transport tickets on the Ile-de-France network. The full list of Official Retailers can be found on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ website

1.6 Cartes application2 : Apple Wallet application present on iPhone and Apple Watch, in particular to host dematerialized transport cards

1.7 Secure Element: a component of the iPhone or Watch that allows you to store tickets in a secure manner.

1.8 Île-de-France Mobilités Connect: authentication solution on which the user must identify himself in order to have access to certain functions of the Purchasing department.

1.9 Account: the user's customer account in the Île-de-France Mobilités services

1.10 Navigo pass: contactless smart card issued by Île-de-France Mobilités as a support for tickets. Available in several versions: Navigo pass personalised with the name of the holder, Navigo Découverte pass, Navigo Easy pass

1.11 Carriers: refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.12 Cohabitation: of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same phone. The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2 Presentation and conditions for obtaining

2.1 Presentation of the Purchasing Department

2.1.1 The Purchasing Service allows you to buy Île-de-France transport tickets on an iPhone for:

- Load them into a Navigo pass,

- Charge them in an iPhone or Watch and validate with it.

2.1.2 The Service also allows you to check the balance of tickets available on your iPhone, Watch or in a Navigo pass.

2.1.3 Transport tickets are loaded into the Secure Element of the iPhone or Watch or into a Navigo pass.

2.1.4 The Purchasing Department is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités and is distributed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

2.2 Tickets available for purchase on an App[1]

The tickets available for purchase from an App depend on the medium in which the tickets will be loaded.

On iPhone or Watch

Ticket RoissyBus

Navigo Day Pass

Navigo Liberté + service on telephone (**) (except minors)

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Navigo Week pass for all zones

Navigo Month all zones

Paris Region <> Airports Package (*)

Metro-Train-RER ticket (*)

Bus-Tram Ticket (*)

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

(*) full price or reduced rate

(**) Navigo Liberté + contract available only on the Île-de-France Mobilités application

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

On Passe Navigo or Navigo Découverte

Navigo Day Pass

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Navigo Week Pass

Navigo Month all zones

Paris 2024 Package

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

On Navigo Easy Pass

Ticket RoissyBus

Navigo Day Pass

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

Paris Region <> Airports Package (*)

Metro-Train-RER ticket (*)

Bus-Tram Ticket (*)

Paris Tour Package 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

(* )full price or reduced price

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same phone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2.3 Tickets available for purchase on the Apple Wallet app2

2.3.1 The Apple Wallet app can load the following tickets into an iPhone or Watch:

- Navigo Day pass zones 1-5

- Paris Tour 1 day, 2 days, 3 days, 5 days

- Bus-tram ticket (*)

- Metro-train-RER ticket (*)

- Paris Region <>Airports ticket (*)

- Navigo Liberté + service on phone (only full price)

* full price or reduced price

2.4 T&Cs

2.4.1 The list of tickets available for purchase with the Service is subject to change and can be consulted on the Île-de-France Mobilités website in the "Prices" section.

2.4.2 The General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of Tickets (GTCSU) are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, at the following link: General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)

2.4.3 The rules for connections and connections authorised by public roads are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, at the following link: Rules for connections and connections by public roads | Île-de-France Mobilités

2.5 Payment

2.5.1 To pay for a ticket from an App, the user must have a credit card or use Apple Pay.

2.5.2 To pay for a ticket from an Application, the user must enter an e-mail address to which the proof of purchase will be sent. This address is pre-filled if the user is authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

2.5.3 To pay for a ticket from the Apple Wallet app, the user must use Apple Pay.

2.5.4 To subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + contract, the user must enter their bank details (IBAN limited to the SEPA zone).

2.6 iPhone and Watch Compatibility Requirements with Purchasing

2.6.1 To top up a Navigo pass, the user must have at least an iPhone 7 with at least iOS 13 and iOS 14.5 for iPhones XR, XS and XS max.

2.6.2 To load tickets into an iPhone, the user must have an iPhone XS or later or an iPhone SE 2nd generation or later and have the latest version of iOS installed. The user must also have an iCloud account. Next, an installation step is required (see §2.7).

2.6.3 To load tickets into a Watch, the user must have an Apple Watch Series 6 and above or an Apple Watch SE 2nd generation and later, paired with a compatible iPhone and have installed the latest version of WatchOS from 10.5. The user must also have an iCloud account. Next, an installation step is required (see §2.7).

2.7 Installation of the Service

2.7.1 Installation from an Application that offers the Purchasing Service

To load Île-de-France transport tickets into an iPhone or Watch, the user must have downloaded the most recent version of the Application from the store and an installation step is required.

From the App1, the user selects Purchase >On My Phone or Purchase > On My Apple Watch and the App guides them through the following steps:

- Selection of the ticket to buy,

- Payment of the ticket,

- Confirmation of the addition in the Maps² app,

- The Cartes² application then creates a dematerialized Navigo card in the Secure Element of the iPhone or Watch. The installation is complete and the ticket is loaded.

2.7.2 Installing from the Apple Maps² app

To load Île-de-France transport tickets into an iPhone or Watch, the user can also use the Maps application, which guides them through the following steps:

- Addition of a transport card,

- Selection of the Île-de-France Mobilités Navigo pass,

- Selection of the ticket to buy,

- Payment via Apple Pay,

- Confirmation of the addition in the Maps² app,

- The Cartes² application then creates a dematerialized Navigo card in the Secure Element of the iPhone. The installation is complete and the ticket is loaded.

2.8 Terms of Use

2.8.1 An iPhone/Watch that is not loaded with a ticket is not a travel ticket. To travel, the user must have previously loaded a ticket in accordance with the conditions specific to this ticket in terms of scope of use and period of validity.

2.8.2 The user must validate their ticket by affixing their iPhone/Watch or Navigo pass to the carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of being in violation.

2.8.3 In the absence of a validated ticket, the user is liable for a fixed compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

2.8.4 During a check with a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, the user may be asked to display their photo and date of birth in the Mobile Application and to present proof of identity.

2.8.5 If the user has several dematerialised Navigo cards in their iPhone or Apple Watch, they must indicate which one they wish to travel with:

- Either by activating the Express Transport mode for this card beforehand from the Maps app,

- Or by selecting it "on the fly" on your screen after a double press on the right side button to display the available cards.

2.8.6 In the event that the user has several dematerialised Navigo cards in his iPhone or Apple Watch, he must present the card he used during the validation to enter the network.

2.8.7 If the user has several dematerialised Navigo cards on their iPhone or Apple Watch, they have the option of travelling several people using a separate card with a validated ticket for each person. During a check, he must be able to present each card used for validation corresponding to each passenger.

2.8.8 Express Transport mode available on iPhone and Apple Watch prevents the user from having to reactivate or unlock the screen of their phone when validating. When creating a first dematerialized Navigo card in the iPhone or Apple Watch, Express Transport mode is activated by default on this card.

To activate Express Transport mode on a Navigo card loaded on an iPhone:

- Open the Maps app,

- Select the Navigo card

- Select the context menu (...) > Map Data

- Select Express Transport and choose the card.

Please note: the validators of the buses of the following networks do not yet accept Express mode. To validate on the buses of these networks, press the right side button twice and select the card to use: Francilité Grand Provinois, Transdev Vexin, Transdev Brie and Deux Morin, RATP Cap Mantois.

2.8.9 Any fraudulent use of the Purchasing Service (falsification, counterfeiting, use of the telephone by a third party) found during an inspection may give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

2.8.10 All Apps offering the Shopping Service as well as the Apple Cards² app allow you to view tickets loaded on the iPhone, regardless of the App used to purchase the tickets.

2.8.11 In the event of a multi-person trip with the same iPhone or Apple Watch, the holder of the phone may travel with any type of ticket, including a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, which requires authentication on IDFM Connect. On the other hand, passengers accompanying the wearer of the iPhone or Apple Watch must use a transit ticket that does not require authentication on IDFM Connect.

3 Changing iPhone or WATCH

3.1 Presentation

3.1.1 When changing iPhones or Watches, the Apple Wallet app can be used to transfer tickets loaded from one iPhone/Watch to another iPhone/Watch and is based on backup and restore mechanisms.

3.1.2 This transfer mechanism is only possible from iPhone or Watch to another iPhone or Watch compatible with the Service.

3.2 Saving tickets

3.2.1 The Apple Wallet app allows you to initiate the backup of tickets loaded on the iPhone or Watch. This save function is triggered by deleting the Île-de-France Mobilités Navigo card from the Maps app.

3.2.2 The backup function is also accessible from the After-Sales section of the Application which offers the Purchasing Service and which then redirects the user to the Apple Maps app.

3.2.3 The backup function is automatically triggered through the function of importing iCloud data to an iPhone.

3.2.4 The backup function is automatically triggered when the dematerialized Navigo card is transferred between the iPhone and the paired Watch.

3.2.5 Saving tickets will delete tickets from iPhone or Watch.

3.3 Restoring tickets

3.3.1 In the Île-de-France Mobilités application, users can view the backups associated with their Account from My Space > Manage My Account > My Media. If they want to get their tickets back and the iPhone is eligible for the service, App1 redirects them to the Apple Wallet app to restore the tickets on the selected iPhone or Watch.

3.3.2 The restore function is accessible from the Apple Wallet app, via the "previous map" section where the user can find all the cards he has saved.

3.3.3 The catering function is also accessible from the after-sales service section of the Application (§4.2.2), which then redirects the user to the Apple Wallet app.

3.3.4 The restore function is automatically triggered through the function of importing iCloud data to an iPhone.

3.3.5 The restore function is automatically triggered in the event of a transfer of the dematerialized Navigo card between the iPhone and the paired Watch, if the backup has been successful (see §3.2.4).

3.3.6 If there is a backup of the Navigo card, then all the tickets on the backed up iPhone or Watch can be restored to a compatible iPhone or Watch.

3.4 Deleting the Application1

3.4.1 Uninstalling the Application that offers the Purchase service or deleting its data does not result in the loss of the transport tickets loaded on the iPhone or Watch. A new installation of the Application allows you to consult the tickets on the iPhone or Watch again.

3.5 Deleting a Navigo card in the Maps app

3.5.1 The deletion of a dematerialised Navigo card in the Cartes application results in the deletion of the transport tickets loaded on the iPhone or Watch and triggers their backup.

3.5.2 The user can then request the restoration of the tickets saved in the same phone or in another phone.

4 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

4.1 For the after-sales service relating to transport tickets, please refer to the T&Cs of the relevant transport tickets available on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu.

4.2 Access to after-sales service

4.2.1 On the Maps application, to send a request to customer service, the user is redirected to the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

4.2.2 In the Île-de-France Mobilités application, the after-sales service is accessible in the "Contact us" section of the Purchasing department's home screen and requires authentication on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

4.2.3 For a ticket loaded into a Phone or Watch, the user can carry out certain operations without delay from the Application offering the Purchase service or, if necessary, send a request to customer service.

4.2.4 In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded into a Phone or Watch, the user can first contact an agent at the station who can check the presence of a valid ticket in the Phone or Watch.

4.2.5 To obtain assistance with a ticket loaded into a Navigo pass with a telephone, the user must contact the usual points of sale for a Navigo pass (counters, ticket offices and agencies).

4.2.6 In the event of difficulty in reloading a ticket in a Navigo pass with the telephone, the Application offers a section allowing automatic processing which results in either the loading of the ticket or the cancellation of the payment.

4.2.7 If the user has several dematerialised Navigo cards on their iPhone or Apple Watch, the user will be asked to select the card concerned in the chosen after-sales service section.

4.3 Proof of purchase

4.3.1 For each ticket purchase made in the Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP and SNCF Connect applications, proof of purchase is sent to the email address entered at the time of purchase.

4.3.2 The user must be authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of purchase to receive a personalised proof of purchase with their first and last name.

4.3.3 For Navigo Month and Week passes loaded on a Navigo pass (except for the Navigo Découverte pass), the certificate of contract allowing reimbursement by the employer is also available from https://mon-espace.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ .

4.3.4 On iPhone and Apple Watch, for a purchase made from the Cards app, the payment transaction is displayed in the Cards app, there is no email sending of the proof of purchase.

4.3.5 From their Account in the Île-de-France Mobilités application, the user can consult the history of their purchases for which they were authenticated. From this history, he can request the return of the receipt. Purchases made from the Apple Wallet app do not appear in this history because the user was not authenticated at the time of purchase.

4.3.6 For the Navigo Liberté+ contract, consumption monitoring and invoices are available on Mon espace/Navigo Liberté + in the Ile-de-France Mobilités application.

4.4 Cancellation and refund of unused packages

4.4.1 The cancellation of plans loaded into a phone or watch can only be done from Application1 offering the purchase service.

4.4.2 If the request is made before the start of the validity of the plan, the plan will be cancelled on the Phone or Watch and the refund will be made on the credit card used for the purchase.

4.4.3 If the request is made during the validity of the package, the request for reimbursement must be accompanied by proof of cancellation relating to the reason invoked by the holder (sick leave, employer's certificate of dismissal or imposed change of place of work). If justified, the refund, which may be partial, is made to the bank card used for the purchase.

4.5 Loss/Theft

4.5.1 Several entries are offered to the user to report the loss or theft of an iPhone or Watch. In the Île-de-France Mobilités application, the declaration of loss or theft is possible from the Contact us section or My space > Manage my account > My media, which redirects to the Apple interface to locate a device.

4.5.2 The loss/theft declaration on the Apple interface triggers, among other things, an attempt to save the tickets contained in the dematerialised Navigo card.

4.5.3 If a backup has been made and the user has a compatible iPhone or Watch, the user can initiate the restoration of the tickets (see §3.3).

4.5.4 If there has been no backup or if the user is equipped with a phone other than a compatible iPhone, the transport tickets loaded on the iPhone or Watch will not be replaced or reimbursed, except for the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes, which may be partially or fully reimbursed under the following conditions:

- The refund is full if the declaration of loss or theft is made within the first 10 days of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or in the first 2 days of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass) or before the start of validity.

- The refund is partial (50%) if the declaration of loss or theft is made between the 11th and 20th of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or on the Wednesday and Thursday of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass).

- The refund of the pass is no longer possible from the 21st of the month of validity (Navigo Month pass) or the Friday of the week of validity (Navigo Week pass).

4.5.5 The user may request a possible refund of their plans following the loss or theft of the phone from Application1 in the Contact us section or from page https://mon-espace.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/declaration-sav.

4.6 Phone or Watch Malfunction

4.6.1 Regardless of the ticket loaded into a Phone or Watch, in the event of a malfunction during validation, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation could be carried out with this Phone or Watch beforehand. The request to cancel the ticket can only be made on the Phone hosting the tickets from the Application1 offering the purchase service.

Once the cancellation of the ticket is effective, the refund is made to the credit card used for the purchase.

4.6.2 In other cases of malfunction, loaded tickets will not be replaced or refunded.

4.7 Limitation of the number of refunds for tickets loaded on a phone

4.7.1 The number of ticket refunds is limited to three per year for a customer, regardless of which ticket has been refunded.

4.7.2 Requests for a refund of a ski pass before the start of their validity will not count towards this limit.

5 Evolution of the Purchasing Department

Île-de-France Mobilités may be required to change the Purchasing Department or to implement its withdrawal.

6 Protection of personal data

As part of the use of the Purchasing Department, Île-de-France Mobilités, in its capacity as data controller, is required to collect and process personal data concerning you. This processing is carried out in accordance with the regulations in force and has been entered in the processing register kept by the data protection officer appointed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

6.1 What data is collected?

6.1.1 Personal data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités

The data collected is as follows:

- As part of the verification of the phone's eligibility and the compilation of statistics: certain technical characteristics of your phone (phone model, operating system version) and the serial number of the Secure Element (phone or Watch)

- In the context of the use of the service: Navigo pass number or technical identifier of the Secure Element.

6.1.2 Personal data collected by carriers

Data relating to journeys is necessarily and compulsorily collected by the carriers concerned during the validation of the phone and the Watch and is subject to processing for the purpose of managing this data, in particular for the detection of fraud. The carriers of Île-de-France are responsible for this processing, each as far as it is concerned. Île-de-France Mobilités is not the recipient of this validation data.

In addition, anonymised data relating to journeys is communicated to Île-de-France Mobilités in order to carry out statistical analyses to improve the transport offer.

6.2 Why is the data collected?

6.2.1 The personal data collected during the use of the Purchasing Service is intended to:

- Process and execute the purchase of transport tickets;

- To process after-sales service requests;

- Detect and deal with fraud;

- Carry out satisfaction surveys relating to the service.

6.2.2 The personal data collected during the use of the After-Sales Service is intended to process after-sales service requests.

6.3 Why is the collection and processing of this data lawful?

In accordance with Article 6.1 of EU Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of personal data (GDPR) and Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978, as amended, relating to information technology, files and freedoms, the collection and processing of this data is legitimised for the following reasons:

- The performance of the contract for the use of your Purchasing ticket,

- The performance of a mission relating to the exercise of public authority vested in Île-de-France Mobilités for the compilation of statistics.

6.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this data?

The data collected for the Purchasing Department is kept for the management of access to the service and for the processing of disputes and fraud for the legal limitation period.

The data collected by the After-Sales Service is kept for the time it takes to resolve the problem and then for a year to identify the risks of renewing a problem on a medium or account and resolve it more quickly.

Some of this data may be archived in order to establish proof of a right or a contract or when legal or regulatory obligations require it. This data may only be archived for the time necessary to comply with these legal or regulatory obligations or for a period not exceeding the legal limitation period.

6.5 Who can have access to the data?

The data collected directly or indirectly by Île-de-France Mobilités is necessary for this processing and is intended for the relevant departments of Île-de-France Mobilités and its service providers in the exercise of their missions.

The data collected by the After-Sales Service to respond to a user's requests may be transmitted to the carrier in cases of resolution of validation malfunctions.

Personal data is mainly processed within the European Union. Technical identifiers may be transferred to the United States for the purpose of performing technical operations to verify eligibility, install, remove and monitor technical malfunctions in the Purchasing department.

6.6 What are the rights of users over their data and how can they be exercised?

In accordance with the regulations in force, you have the right to access, rectify, delete, oppose, limit and portability your personal data. You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

You can also send instructions to Île-de-France Mobilités in order to define the conditions of use, storage and communication of your personal data after your death.

If you wish to exercise these rights, concerning the data collected by the Purchasing Department, simply make a request by attaching a copy of proof of identity to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – For the attention of the DPO - 39 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris or by email at the address [email protected]

With regard to the validation data of transport tickets, all rights ticket the regulations in force are exercised with the carriers.

If you are a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under curatorship or guardianship, your legal representative will be able to exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

7 MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator corresponding to the application used.

8 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com.

The applicable law in the event of a dispute is French law before the competent French courts. Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.

