Cohabitation of your transport tickets: the instructions for use
Would you like to add a ticket to your phone, connected watch or Navigo Easy pass? Check its compatibility with those already present: zones, validity period and types of tickets may be in competition.
What is the cohabitation of transport tickets?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network, various transport tickets and media to use them exist.
"Cohabitation" is the possibility of using different tickets or transport passes on a single device (your phone, a connected watch or a Navigo Easy pass, for example).
Why can't some tickets coexist on the same medium?
When two tickets are valid for the same journey, the validator does not know which one to use first. To avoid any confusion at the time of validation, the tickets likely to enter into competition cannot therefore be loaded on the same medium.
Cohabitation of tickets on a Navigo Easy pass
I have this ticket on my Easy pass:
- The Navigo Day Pass is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket, the t+ Ticket and the Roissy Bus Ticket.
- It is compatible with another Navigo Day Pass if the validity period is different.
- The Paris Visite Package is:
- Compatible with the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket, the t+ Ticket and the Roissy Bus Ticket.
- It is not compatible with another Paris Visite Package.
- The Paris Region <> Ticket Airports is:
- Compatible with the Navigo Day Pass tickets, the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket and the Roissy Bus Ticket.
- It is not compatible with a Metro-Train-RER Ticket and a t+ Ticket.
- The Bus Tram Ticket is compatible with all other tickets: the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissy Bus Ticket.
- The Metro-Train-RER Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visite Pass, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissy Bus Ticket.
-It is not compatible with the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket and a t+ Ticket.
- The T+ Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visite Pass, the t+ Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Roissybus Ticket.
- It is not compatible with the Paris Region <> Airports Tickets and the Metro-Train-RER Ticket.
Example
- On my Navigo Easy pass, I still have Metro-Train-RER tickets> I can't buy a Paris Region <> Airports ticket, but I can, for example, buy a Bus-Tram ticket.
What is the solution in this case? I can buy my Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket via the Île-de-France Mobilités app, or buy a new Navigo Easy Pass support.
Cohabitation of all-zone tickets on a phone or connected watch (Android or iOS)
I have this ticket on my Easy pass:
- The Navigo Month Pass is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Orlybus and Roissybus Ticket
- Compatible if the validity period is different with the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass and the Navigo Day Pass
- The Navigo Week Pass is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Orlybus and Roissybus Ticket
- Compatible if the validity period is different with the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass and the Navigo Day Pass
- The Navigo Day Pass is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Paris Region <> Airport Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Orlybus and Roissybus Ticket
- Compatible if the validity period is different with the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass and the Navigo Day Pass
- The Paris Visite Package is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket.
- It is incompatible with another Paris Visite Package
- The Paris Region <> Ticket Airport is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket.
- It is incompatible with a Metro-Train-RER Ticket
- The Bus-Tram Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visit Pass, the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket.
- The Metro-Train-RER Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visit Pass, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket.
- It is incompatible with the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
- The t+ Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visit Pass, the Bus-Tram Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket.
- It is incompatible with the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket and the Metro-Train-RER Ticket
- The Roissybus Ticket is:
- Compatible with the Paris Visite Pass, the Navigo Month Pass, the Navigo Week Pass, the Navigo Day Pass, the Paris Visit Pass, the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket, the Bus-Tram Ticket, the Metro-Train-RER Ticket and the Roissybus Ticket. $
- The Navigo Liberté+ on phone is:
- Compatible with all tickets and fares.
Example
- With my Navigo Liberté + contract, can I add other packages or tickets to my phone?
In the case of passes: if you have a valid Navigo Month, Navigo Week or Navigo Day pass on your phone, your subscription to the Navigo Liberté + will start the day after the end of validity of your Navigo month, week or day pass.
- With your active Navigo Liberté + contract, it is possible to buy a Navigo Month, Navigo Week or Navigo Day all-zone pass on the same phone if you plan to travel daily.
Validation priorities: Fête de la musique, Antipollution, Navigo Mois, Navigo Semaine and Navigo Jour tickets have priority for validation on the Navigo Liberté + and can coexist on the same phone.
Conversely, the Navigo Liberté + service has priority for validation on the following tickets: Metro-Train-RER ticket, Bus-Tram ticket, Paris Region <> Airports ticket, which will therefore no longer be usable until the termination of the Navigo Liberté + contract.
Our tips to simplify your journeys
Paris Region <> Airports ticket, keep it on a separate stand.
To simplify your life and avoid incompatibilities, we advise you to use a dedicated support for this ticket.
⚠️ Some tickets are not accessible on all media or available on all sales channels
Be sure to check that the transport ticket you wish to buy is available on the device of your choice (phone, connected watch, Navigo Easy pass) or on sale on the chosen channel (telephone, ATM).
Your pass will always have priority over a ticket
If you have a single ticket and a package on the same device, the package will always be validated first.
This rule works with the exception of all packages whose validity is dated. Indeed, if you buy a Navigo Day pass, it will only be valid and priority on the chosen date and your Metro-Train-RER ticket will not be consumed.
How do I know if two transport tickets can compete on the same medium?
The purchase of a ticket on a medium is authorised depending on:
The number of different types and volume of tickets on the same medium
The Navigo Easy can load 2 different types of tickets simultaneously: a maximum of 20 Bus-Tram tickets and a maximum of 20 Metro-Train-RER tickets.
Once the maximum capacity has been reached on the same device, you will no longer be able to load tickets.
The traveller profile
Is your ticket compatible with your passenger profile? One support = one traveler profile.
If you have a full fare, you cannot buy transport tickets with a reduced fare on the same vehicle. You cannot be a beneficiary of a full and reduced rate at the same time.
From the area of your ticket
Tickets loaded on the same medium must cover compatible areas to coexist.
To be compatible, two tickets must:
- Have complementary travel areas
- Have different travel areas
- All-zone passes and all-zone single tickets are not compatible (except for the Bus-Tram ticket)
Example n°1 : you have a Navigo Week 2 zone pass and wish to buy a Navigo Day all-zone pass. The purchase will not work, the two tickets allow access to common areas and compete with each other.
Example n°2 : you have a Navigo Week 2 zone pass on your pass or phone and want to buy a Metro-Train-RER ticket for all zones. Here again, the areas of validity of the two tickets are in competition.
What to do in this case?
The solution is to use a new medium to buy your second ticket or to use the ticket on your medium before buying a new one.
Of its period of validity
Transportation tickets can:
- Have the same validity period, but a different geographical coverage
- Or a different validity period
Example: if you have a Navigo Month pass for all zones ending on Tuesday 31st and you wish to buy a Navigo Week for all zones valid from Monday 30th, the purchase will not be possible on the same medium, because the two tickets share a day of common validity.