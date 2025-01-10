Cohabitation of your transport tickets: the instructions for use

What is the cohabitation of transport tickets?

On the Île-de-France Mobilités public transport network, various transport tickets and media to use them exist.

"Cohabitation" is the possibility of using different tickets or transport passes on a single device (your phone, a connected watch or a Navigo Easy pass, for example).

Why can't some tickets coexist on the same medium?

When two tickets are valid for the same journey, the validator does not know which one to use first. To avoid any confusion at the time of validation, the tickets likely to enter into competition cannot therefore be loaded on the same medium.