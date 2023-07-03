How do I choose the zone for my ticket?

Which geographical areas do the 5 zones of the Île-de-France transport network correspond to?
Zone 1: Paris intramuros
Zone 1 corresponds to Paris intra-muros, i.e. all the arrondissements from the 1st to the 20th.
It gives access to the entire capital :
- the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Montmartre district,
- the Pompidou Museum and its collections,
- the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero Garden,
- the bucolic district of Saint-Germain,
- concerts at the Accor Arena,
- the lively Champs Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe,
- Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Latin Quarter,
- the Opéra Garnier,
- and many other theatres, museums and cultural venues...
Zone 2: the inner suburbs
Zone 2 corresponds to the departments of the inner suburbs located near Paris , i.e. Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93) and Val-de-Marne (94).
Including the cities of Boulogne-Billancourt, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Montrouge, Ivry, Aubervilliers and Montreuil, zone 2 gives you access to:
- at the Stade de France for cultural and sporting events,
- at the famous Montreuil flea market,
- at the Domaine national de Saint Cloud,
- at the Roland Garros Stadium for passionate sets,
- at the Île Seguin,
- at the Museum of Photography,
- at the Pavilion of the Indies,
- and many other sites to discover...
Zone 3: around the inner suburbs
Zone 3 corresponds to the municipalities and territories located around the inner suburbs.
Including the cities of Asnières, Saint-Cloud, Saint-Denis, Courbevoie, Meudon and Sceaux, zone 3 will allow you to discover:
- the Basilica of Saint-Denis,
- the Château de Malmaison,
- the Cité du cinéma,
- the Parc de Sceaux and its magnificent estate,
- the Saint-Cloud National Park,
- the Meudon Astronomical Observatory,
- the Meudon National Park and its many hidden places,
- and many national museums and theatres...
Zone 4: the outer suburbs
Zone 4 corresponds to the departments of the outer suburbs around Paris , which includes Essonne (91), Val-d'Oise (95), Seine-et-Marne (77) and Yvelines (78).
By choosing zone 4 you will have access to:
- at the Palace of Versailles and its gardens,
- at Orly Airport,
- at the Castle of Monte Cristo,
- on the banks of the green Seine for delicious walks,
- at the church of Saint-Georges,
- at the Massy Opera,
- and many other places...
Zone 5: the rest of Île-de-France and some areas around
Zone 5 corresponds to all the other territories of Île-de-France and some surrounding municipalities.
By choosing to have access to zone 5 you will be able to go to:
- at Disneyland Paris Park,
- at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport,
- at the medieval city of Provins,
- in the forest of Rambouillet,
- at the Château de Fontainebleau,
- at the Thoiry Zoological Park,
- at the Vexin Regional Park,
- and many other sites...