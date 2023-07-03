How do I choose the zone for my ticket?

Which geographical areas do the 5 zones of the Île-de-France transport network correspond to?

Zone 1: Paris intramuros

Zone 1 corresponds to Paris intra-muros, i.e. all the arrondissements from the 1st to the 20th.

It gives access to the entire capital :

the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Montmartre district ,

and the , the Pompidou Museum and its collections,

and its collections, the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero Garden ,

and the , the bucolic district of Saint-Germain ,

, concerts at the Accor Arena ,

, the lively Champs Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe ,

and the , Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Latin Quarter ,

and , the Opéra Garnier ,

, and many other theatres, museums and cultural venues...

Zone 2: the inner suburbs

Zone 2 corresponds to the departments of the inner suburbs located near Paris , i.e. Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93) and Val-de-Marne (94).

Including the cities of Boulogne-Billancourt, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Montrouge, Ivry, Aubervilliers and Montreuil, zone 2 gives you access to:

at the Stade de France for cultural and sporting events,

for cultural and sporting events, at the famous Montreuil flea market ,

, at the Domaine national de Saint Cloud ,

, at the Roland Garros Stadium for passionate sets,

for passionate sets, at the Île Seguin ,

, at the Museum of Photography ,

, at the Pavilion of the Indies ,

, and many other sites to discover...

Zone 3: around the inner suburbs

Zone 3 corresponds to the municipalities and territories located around the inner suburbs.

Including the cities of Asnières, Saint-Cloud, Saint-Denis, Courbevoie, Meudon and Sceaux, zone 3 will allow you to discover:

the Basilica of Saint-Denis ,

, the Château de Malmaison ,

, the Cité du cinéma,

the Parc de Sceaux and its magnificent estate,

and its magnificent estate, the Saint-Cloud National Park ,

, the Meudon Astronomical Observatory ,

, the Meudon National Park and its many hidden places,

and its many hidden places, and many national museums and theatres...

Zone 4: the outer suburbs

Zone 4 corresponds to the departments of the outer suburbs around Paris , which includes Essonne (91), Val-d'Oise (95), Seine-et-Marne (77) and Yvelines (78).

By choosing zone 4 you will have access to:

at the Palace of Versailles and its gardens,

and its gardens, at Orly Airport ,

, at the Castle of Monte Cristo ,

, on the banks of the green Seine for delicious walks,

for delicious walks, at the church of Saint-Georges ,

, at the Massy Opera ,

, and many other places...

Zone 5: the rest of Île-de-France and some areas around

Zone 5 corresponds to all the other territories of Île-de-France and some surrounding municipalities.

By choosing to have access to zone 5 you will be able to go to: