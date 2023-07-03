How do I choose the zone for my ticket?

Choosing the right zone for your Navigo Week, Month or Annual pass is essential to get around Île-de-France easily. This quick guide will help you understand the zoning system and select the right transit ticket for your trips.

What is a transport zone?

Five concentric zones share the public transport network in Île-de-France.

Ranging from Paris to the outer suburbs, they are to be chosen at the time of purchase of the Navigo Week, Month or Annual passes. These zones organise regional public transport, from Paris (zone 1) to the most remote municipalities (zone 5).

The zones you choose determine the price of your ticket and the places you can go to.

By choosing an area adapted to your stay, you only pay to have access to the places you want to visit, nothing more, nothing less!

How do I choose the right zone for my journey?

To choose your area, ask yourself the specific neighborhoods, parks, museums, sights, delicious restaurants, and other places you want to discover!

Do you want to stay in the capital and visit its emblematic sites?

Choose zones 1 and 2.

Would you like to discover the Île-de-France region to discover its nature, its basilicas and its castles?

Take the all-zone passes so that you are not limited in your travels!

Use the route planner on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or app to find out which zone to choose for your ticket

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app

  1. From the home page of the Île-de-France Mobilité app (available for download on iOS and Android), enter your departure address and destination in the route planner.
  2. Several routes will be offered to you.
  3. Choose the one you prefer and then scroll to the bottom of your screen : the app will show you the price of the ticket and the area to choose.

On the website

At the top of the home page of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, you will find our route calculation tool and follow the same steps indicated above.

Which geographical areas do the 5 zones of the Île-de-France transport network correspond to?

Zone 1: Paris intramuros

Zone 1 corresponds to Paris intra-muros, i.e. all the arrondissements from the 1st to the 20th.

It gives access to the entire capital :

  • the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Montmartre district,
  • the Pompidou Museum and its collections,
  • the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero Garden,
  • the bucolic district of Saint-Germain,
  • concerts at the Accor Arena,
  • the lively Champs Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe,
  • Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Latin Quarter,
  • the Opéra Garnier,
  • and many other theatres, museums and cultural venues...

Zone 2: the inner suburbs

Zone 2 corresponds to the departments of the inner suburbs located near Paris , i.e. Hauts-de-Seine (92), Seine-Saint-Denis (93) and Val-de-Marne (94).

Including the cities of Boulogne-Billancourt, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Montrouge, Ivry, Aubervilliers and Montreuil, zone 2 gives you access to:

  • at the Stade de France for cultural and sporting events,
  • at the famous Montreuil flea market,
  • at the Domaine national de Saint Cloud,
  • at the Roland Garros Stadium for passionate sets,
  • at the Île Seguin,
  • at the Museum of Photography,
  • at the Pavilion of the Indies,
  • and many other sites to discover...

Zone 3: around the inner suburbs

Zone 3 corresponds to the municipalities and territories located around the inner suburbs.

Including the cities of Asnières, Saint-Cloud, Saint-Denis, Courbevoie, Meudon and Sceaux, zone 3 will allow you to discover:

  • the Basilica of Saint-Denis,
  • the Château de Malmaison,
  • the Cité du cinéma,
  • the Parc de Sceaux and its magnificent estate,
  • the Saint-Cloud National Park,
  • the Meudon Astronomical Observatory,
  • the Meudon National Park and its many hidden places,
  • and many national museums and theatres...

Zone 4: the outer suburbs

Zone 4 corresponds to the departments of the outer suburbs around Paris , which includes Essonne (91), Val-d'Oise (95), Seine-et-Marne (77) and Yvelines (78).

By choosing zone 4 you will have access to:

  • at the Palace of Versailles and its gardens,
  • at Orly Airport,
  • at the Castle of Monte Cristo,
  • on the banks of the green Seine for delicious walks,
  • at the church of Saint-Georges,
  • at the Massy Opera,
  • and many other places...

Zone 5: the rest of Île-de-France and some areas around

Zone 5 corresponds to all the other territories of Île-de-France and some surrounding municipalities.

By choosing to have access to zone 5 you will be able to go to:

  • at Disneyland Paris Park,
  • at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport,
  • at the medieval city of Provins,
  • in the forest of Rambouillet,
  • at the Château de Fontainebleau,
  • at the Thoiry Zoological Park,
  • at the Vexin Regional Park,
  • and many other sites...