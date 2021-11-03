File
Prepare your stay in Paris and its region
People on a platform, Gare Saint Lazare
Prepare for your trip
- Tickets adapted to your stay
- Different options for getting around by public transport
- Lots of practical advice
Find the essentials to enjoy your stay in Paris and its region.
Photo of a street in the Montmartre district of Paris
The Traveler's Kit
The timetables of the first and last metro? Everything you need to know about night buses? Our advice for travelling with peace of mind? It's the traveller's kit in Île-de-France!
Tickets and fares: everything you need to know
For a weekend, a few days, a week or more: discover our tips for buying and choosing the ticket that suits you best.
Discover Paris and Île-de-France in a different way
Historical monuments, forests, museums, hikes and walks, shows and gastronomy...
Paris and its region are full of surprises and addresses to discover! By bus, train, bike or Vélib', set off to discover the Ile-de-France region!
Discover Paris and its surroundings in complete freedom with the Paris Visite package.
Plan your journeys
Metro, tram, bus, RER, train, bike or car-sharing car rental: there is no shortage of public transport options! Head over to our route planner to plan your trips.
How to get from the airport to your destination
Are you arriving or leaving by plane? Shuttle, automatic metro, public transport: discover the different options for your arrival or departure from the airport.
Cycling, car-sharing: other forms of mobility for getting around in Île-de-France
To travel around the Île-de-France, there is more than just the metro!
Rental bikes or a fleet of self-service scooters and cars: to visit in a different way, choose a bike in the Île-de-France.
Two people looking at a phone
A question, a problem?
Have a problem? Do you have a question about your ticket or payment method?