The traveller's kit in Île-de-France
Schedules of the first and last metro? How to use night buses? Tips for buying a ticket? Tips and tricks for a successful trip? It's the traveller's kit in Île-de-France!
The essentials of the traveller in Île-de-France
- To enter the transport network : pay close attention to the pictograms and signage. Metro stations, bus stops, RER stations: everything is indicated in the streets!
- To buy a ticket : the choice is yours. Go to a station or to a ticket office, or to your phone directly on the Île-de-France Mobilités app (for Android and iOS users).
- Keep your ticket, you will be asked to do so in the event of a check : do not throw away your ticket after using it, in the event of a check, you will be asked to present it.
- To reach your metro, RER or train platform : identify the number (for the metro), the letter (for the RER and trains) as well as the color of the line, this will allow you to find your way by following the road signs. On the platforms and on board, screens give you the waiting time and the direction your train is going. For the RER, lights show you all the stations served and the entire map of the line.
- In the escalators : for your safety and to avoid jostling, position yourself on the right to let passengers pass who wish to climb the steps.
- Luggage or stroller : a gate is provided to allow bulky luggage and strollers to pass easily, next to the validators.
- "Be careful, pickpockets may be present on board" : despite the presence of video surveillance cameras and that of security guards, pickpockets are likely to act on the network. Close your pockets and bags and never leave your belongings unattended.
- If you've lost something or seen an abandoned item , report it to an agent.
What are the public transport schedules?
To avoid finding yourself in front of closed doors in the evening when returning from a dinner with friends, a little reminder of the schedules on our network.
In the metro
- On weekdays the metros run from : 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m.,
- On Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as on the eve of holidays : the metros run until 2:15 a.m.
In the RER
The RER runs every day from : 5:30 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. approximately.
On the buses
The Ile-de-France bus network is titanic with a hundred lines in Paris and 1,900 lines, in all, in Île-de-France.
If the bus schedules vary according to the line taken, in general:
- Buses run between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday and until 00:30 a.m. for the main bus lines,
- Many lines do not run on Sundays and public holidays.
To find out more, go to the Timetable section of our website or app, select the bus line of your choice and check the timetables for your future trip!
Night bus: the alternative by public transport after the last metro
When the metros, RER and daytime buses no longer run, you have an alternative! Take the night bus network! These buses run from approximately 0:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
- To plan your route at night, use the route planner,
- The night bus network is structured around five major transfer stations : Châtelet, Montparnasse, Gare de l'Est, Gare Saint-Lazare, Gare de Lyon. All RER stations are also served by the night bus network.
- The N01 and N02 night lines allow you to go around Paris by connecting the major stations (Montparnasse, Saint-Lazare, de l'Est, Lyon and Austerlitz).
To get around, start by identifying the night bus network thanks to its signage: the names of the lines are preceded by an N.
Phone or pass: choose to go paperless for your tickets
With the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, your phone allows you to load transport tickets, and even validate directly on the bus, train, tram, RER or metro (on Android and Apple).
Prefer to keep a physical pass? The Navigo Easy or Navigo Découverte passes are sold at ticket machines and ticket offices in the resort: they can be recharged from ticket machines or onthe Île-de-France Mobilités application.
Understanding Transit Zoning
Five regional areas share the public transport network in Île-de-France. Ranging from Paris to the outer suburbs, they are to be chosen when buying certain transport tickets.
Which areas to select to go to Disneyland Park? At the Stade de France? Or at the Louvre Museum? How to choose the areas that correspond to your desires to visit? We explain everything to you.
Access to airports
To access the Ile-de-France airports, nothing could be simpler: we explain everything in our dedicated page.