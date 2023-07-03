The traveller's kit in Île-de-France

What are the public transport schedules?

To avoid finding yourself in front of closed doors in the evening when returning from a dinner with friends, a little reminder of the schedules on our network.

In the metro

On weekdays the metros run from : 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m.,

: 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m., On Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as on the eve of holidays : the metros run until 2:15 a.m.

In the RER

The RER runs every day from : 5:30 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. approximately.

On the buses

The Ile-de-France bus network is titanic with a hundred lines in Paris and 1,900 lines, in all, in Île-de-France.

If the bus schedules vary according to the line taken, in general:

Buses run between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday and until 00:30 a.m. for the main bus lines,

from Monday to Sunday and for the main bus lines, Many lines do not run on Sundays and public holidays.

To find out more, go to the Timetable section of our website or app, select the bus line of your choice and check the timetables for your future trip!