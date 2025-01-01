5 euros

The Navigo Discovery Pass,

for stays in Île-de-France

  • It is in your name, and therefore personal
  • For occasional travellers : tourists and visitors
  • Allows you to load Day, Week, Month, and other packages.
Get

What is the Navigo Discovery Pass?

The Navigo Discovery Pass consists of a pass accompanied by a cardboard card.

On the cardboard card, the holder must write his or her first and last name, stick a photo and affix the self-adhesive flap.

Personal and inseparable cards : The two cards are strictly personal, non-loanable and must always be used and presented together.

Tickets available on this medium

How do I get it?

  • In agencies or counters : available directly in sales agencies, in some RATP counters.
  • Approved shops : available from approved local shops.

Service

  • Proven malfunction : immediate and free replacement at the branch or counter.
  • In case of loss or theft : the pass and loaded tickets cannot be replaced.

Policy

Nominative pass without creating a customer file in the database.