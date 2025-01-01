5 euros
The Navigo Discovery Pass,
for stays in Île-de-France
- It is in your name, and therefore personal
- For occasional travellers : tourists and visitors
- Allows you to load Day, Week, Month, and other packages.
What is the Navigo Discovery Pass?
The Navigo Discovery Pass consists of a pass accompanied by a cardboard card.
On the cardboard card, the holder must write his or her first and last name, stick a photo and affix the self-adhesive flap.
Personal and inseparable cards : The two cards are strictly personal, non-loanable and must always be used and presented together.
Tickets available on this medium
- Navigo Day Pass (2 top-ups max)
- Navigo Week Pass (2 top-ups max)
- Navigo Month Pass (2 top-ups max)
- Anti-pollution package
- Fête de la musique
How do I get it?
- In agencies or counters : available directly in sales agencies, in some RATP counters.
- Approved shops : available from approved local shops.
Service
- Proven malfunction : immediate and free replacement at the branch or counter.
- In case of loss or theft : the pass and loaded tickets cannot be replaced.
Policy
Nominative pass without creating a customer file in the database.