Illustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Week passIllustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Week pass

Navigo Week Pass

Unlimited travel all week long!

MetroRERBusTramTrain

31,60€  per weekall zones

  • Save on your daily commute
  • Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
  • Easy and fast charging via the app
How do I top up my pass via the app?
Charging via the app

Pricing

Package areasRate
All zones 1 to 5€31.60
2 to 3€29.60
3 to 4€28.60
4 to 5€28.20

Package rates applicable as of January 1, 2025

This package is also available in solidarity pricing -75%. The 50% discount may also apply.

Illustration showing a hand holding a coin

A controlled budget

Each week you only spend the amount of your Navigo Week pass.

This way you avoid exceeding your weekly transport budget.

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Navigo Week pass is adapted to your needs if:

  • You plan to use public transport often this week
  • Are you looking for a more economical and practical solution than the Navigo Day pass or single tickets

Simple and practical for everyday use

No more buying daily tickets: you can travel unlimited all week long without worrying about additional costs.

Are you planning to take less transport the following week? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.

Illustration showing a traveller charging his Navigo Pass via his smartphone

How do I load my Navigo Week pass?

Avoid queues by topping up your Navigo Week pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.

You can also top up at points of sale.

Charging via the app
Find a point of sale
Illustration showing a trip validation via a smartphone

How to validate your journeys with your smartphone?

iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  2. Buy your Navigo Week pass via the app.
  3. Validate your journeys using your smartphone.
Install the app
Learn how

