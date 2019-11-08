This package is also available in solidarity pricing -75%. The 50% discount may also apply.
Navigo Week Pass
Unlimited travel all week long!
31,60€ per weekall zones
- Save on your daily commute
- Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
- Easy and fast charging via the app
Pricing
|Package areas
|Rate
|All zones 1 to 5
|€31.60
|2 to 3
|€29.60
|3 to 4
|€28.60
|4 to 5
|€28.20
A controlled budget
Each week you only spend the amount of your Navigo Week pass.
This way you avoid exceeding your weekly transport budget.
Is it suitable for my needs?
The Navigo Week pass is adapted to your needs if:
- You plan to use public transport often this week
- Are you looking for a more economical and practical solution than the Navigo Day pass or single tickets
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more buying daily tickets: you can travel unlimited all week long without worrying about additional costs.
Are you planning to take less transport the following week? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.
How do I load my Navigo Week pass?
Avoid queues by topping up your Navigo Week pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.
You can also top up at points of sale.
How to validate your journeys with your smartphone?
iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.
Here's how to do it:
- Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Buy your Navigo Week pass via the app.
- Validate your journeys using your smartphone.