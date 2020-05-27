Solidarity 75%

The Agence Solidarité Transport will be able to order it for you. You can also get one for free:

If you meet the conditions for allocation, go to the Solidarité Transport website to make your request or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring your CMU-C certificate / Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation or your France Travail identifier.

The Agence Solidarité Transport carries out the procedures free of charge.