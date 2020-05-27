The 75% Solidarity Discount applies to the Navigo Week and Navigo Month passes. These packages are dezoned on weekends, public holidays, during the short school holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.
Solidarity 75%
The solidarity reduction for recipients of social assistance
-75%all zones
- Applicable on Navigo Week or Navigo Month
- Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
Pricing
|Package areas
|Navigo Week
|Navigo Month
|1 to 5 (All Zones)
|€7.90
|€22.20
|2 to 3
|€7.40
|€20.70
|3 to 4
|€7.15
|€20.15
|4 to 5
|€7.05
|€19.65
Can I benefit from it?
The following can benefit from the 75% Solidarity Discount:
- Beneficiaries of the Universal Complementary Health Coverage CMU-C / Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation, as well as the members of their household
- Jobseekers who are beneficiaries of the Specific Solidarity Allowance (ASS)
Please note: the rights to the 75% Solidarity Discount are issued only on a Navigo pass (they cannot be loaded onto a Navigo Découverte pass, a Navigo Annual pass or a Navigo imagine R pass).
How do I get it?
If you meet the conditions for allocation, go to the Solidarité Transport website to make your request or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bring your CMU-C certificate / Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation or your France Travail identifier.
The Agence Solidarité Transport carries out the procedures free of charge.
How to use it?
You can load your right to the 75% Solidarity Discount on the Navigo pass.
- via the Île-de-France mobilités app ;
- in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations.
Then, you will be able to buy and load Navigo passes 75% discount Month or Week:
- via the Île-de-France mobilités app ;
- in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations.
You can also travel with half-fare tickets (after your right to a discount has been loaded into your Navigo pass).