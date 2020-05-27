50% discount
The 50% discount for beneficiaries of State Medical Aid
-50%Conditional
- Applies to Navigo Week and Month passes
- Valid on Metro-Train-RER and Bus-Tram tickets
- Applies to Navigo Liberté +
Pricing
|Package areas
|Weekly rate
|Monthly rate
|1 to 5 (all zones)
|€15.80
|€44.40
|2 to 3
|€14.80
|€41.40
|3 to 4
|€14.30
|€40.30
|4 to 5
|€14.10
|€39.30
Can I benefit from it?
- The 50% discount is reserved for AME beneficiaries
- AME beneficiaries must register with the Agence Solidarité Transport by providing a copy of their AME card
- After the Agency has verified these elements, the right to a reduction is granted for a period of 1 to 12 months, depending on the end of the social rights. It can then be renewed under the same conditions with the Agence Solidarité Transport.
Please note: children from 4 to under 10 years old can benefit from the 50% discount on Metro-Train-Tram tickets and single Bus-Tram tickets , and the reduced rate on Navigo Liberté +.
How do I get it?
You must have a Navigo pass.
If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can:
- go to the Solidarité Transport website to make your request
- call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999 (free call), Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NB: bring your AME card.
The Agence Solidarité Transport carries out the procedures free of charge.
How to use it?
You can load your right to the 50% discount on the Navigo pass.
- via the Île-de-France mobilités app ;
- in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations.
Then, you will be able to buy and load Navigo passes 50% discount Month or Week:
- via the Île-de-France mobilités app ;
- in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations.
You can also travel with half-fare tickets (after your right to a discount has been loaded into your Navigo pass).