50% discount

The 50% discount for beneficiaries of State Medical Aid

RERMetroBusTramTrain

-50%Conditional

  • Applies to Navigo Week and Month passes
  • Valid on Metro-Train-RER and Bus-Tram tickets
  • Applies to Navigo Liberté +
Solidarity 75%
Solidarity Free of charge
See the Solidarity Transport Pricing guide
Pricing

Package areasWeekly rateMonthly rate
1 to 5 (all zones)€15.80 €44.40
2 to 3€14.80 €41.40
3 to 4€14.30 €40.30
4 to 5€14.10 €39.30

Rates applicable as of January 1, 2025

Can I benefit from it?

  • The 50% discount is reserved for AME beneficiaries
  • AME beneficiaries must register with the Agence Solidarité Transport by providing a copy of their AME card
  • After the Agency has verified these elements, the right to a reduction is granted for a period of 1 to 12 months, depending on the end of the social rights. It can then be renewed under the same conditions with the Agence Solidarité Transport.

Please note: children from 4 to under 10 years old can benefit from the 50% discount on Metro-Train-Tram tickets and single Bus-Tram tickets , and the reduced rate on Navigo Liberté +.

How do I get it?

You must have a Navigo pass.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can:

  • go to the Solidarité Transport website to make your request
  • call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999 (free call), Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NB: bring your AME card.

The Agence Solidarité Transport carries out the procedures free of charge.

How to use it?

You can load your right to the 50% discount on the Navigo pass.

Then, you will be able to buy and load Navigo passes 50% discount Month or Week:

You can also travel with half-fare tickets (after your right to a discount has been loaded into your Navigo pass).