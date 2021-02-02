Pricing for people with disabilities and their companions
From 1 April 2021, new pricing rules come into force with the opening up to the half-fare discount for carers of people with disabilities. Find out on this page what rates you can claim and how to benefit from them.
New rates for the companion of a disabled person: free transport or half-price.
Eligibility details for disability card holders and their companion
Free travel allows you to travel without paying a ticket throughout the Île-de-France.
The 50% discount allows you to buy half-fare tickets (t+ tickets, in a booklet, single or in a booklet, Easy ticket) or, if you are a beneficiary from the Ile-de-France region, to use Navigo Liberté+.
Are you from the Ile-de-France region? Follow these steps!
If you are accompanying a disabled person and are eligible for free travel, here is a summary of the 4 steps:
- If you or your companion are eligible for the 50% discount:
- You can get one or more Navigo passe(s) for yourself and your companion. You can also go to the ticket office or vending machine to buy your tickets at a reduced rate of 50%.
- If your companion is eligible for free travel, apply for the right to free travel on the Agence Solidarité Transport website or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.
- Then remember to charge the free rights on the pass.
You can then travel with t+ tickets or half-fare Origin-Destination tickets on all Ile-de-France networks that accept these tickets (except OrlyBus, RoissyBus, Orlyval).
In the event of an inspection, you will have to present your proof of disability to justify your right to a reduction and that of your companion if applicable.
1 . How do I get a Navigo pass?
The Navigo pass for the accompanying person must bear the mention "accompanying person" as a first name. A personal pass cannot be used, as the accompanying person can change for each trip.
Your companion's pass can be ordered
- online on the Solidarité Transport website,
- by post, by returning the form previously obtained on the Solidarité Transport,
- or by calling the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.
The accompanying pass contains the same information (email, telephone, date of birth, etc.) as yours, with the difference that:
- the first name is replaced by the mention "Accompanist", in the case below it will be necessary to indicate Accompanist MILLET
- the address should be completed with the mention: "at First Name LAST NAME" to be sure that the pass has been received.
3. How to load and renew your free parking rights?
Once the file of the person you are accompanying has been validated, you will then be able to load the free pass onto your pass from an ATM or a ticket office.
The duty loaded on the pass has an end date, which corresponds to the earliest date between:
- The end date of validity of the proof: ONAC card or disability card
- 3 years
4. How to get around?
you must be in possession of your ticket or Navigo pass loaded with free travel rights, if applicable. On the other hand, be careful! The accompanying person can only use the free or reduced fare if he or she accompanies the disabled person, never alone.
You are not from the Ile-de-France region?
- Do you benefit from the 50% discount? Opt for a Navigo Easy pass to be picked up at an agency.
In the event of an inspection, you will have to present your proof of disability to justify your rights to free or reduced travel, and those of your companion.
For you: be in possession of your loaded Navigo pass and your disability card.
For your companion: they must be in possession of their ticket or Navigo pass loaded with free travel rights, if applicable. On the other hand, be careful! Your companion can only use the free or reduced fare if he or she accompanies you, never alone.