Pricing for people with disabilities and their companions

Are you from the Ile-de-France region? Follow these steps!

If you are accompanying a disabled person and are eligible for free travel, here is a summary of the 4 steps:

If you or your companion are eligible for the 50% discount: You can get one or more Navigo passe(s) for yourself and your companion. You can also go to the ticket office or vending machine to buy your tickets at a reduced rate of 50%. If your companion is eligible for free travel, apply for the right to free travel on the Agence Solidarité Transport website or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you. Then remember to charge the free rights on the pass.

You can then travel with t+ tickets or half-fare Origin-Destination tickets on all Ile-de-France networks that accept these tickets (except OrlyBus, RoissyBus, Orlyval).

In the event of an inspection, you will have to present your proof of disability to justify your right to a reduction and that of your companion if applicable.