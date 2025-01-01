Free

The Navigo pass,

the personal pass of regular travellers

  • For people living or working in Île-de-France
  • Allows you to load Navigo Day, Week, Month, Freedom + passes and many more...
Get my Navigo Pass

What is the Navigo pass?

The Navigo Pass is a personal and nominative card.

Ideal if you can't – or don't want to – validate your journeys with your phone.

  • Only the holder of the Navigo pass can use it to travel. You cannot lend it to a loved one.
  • It is issued free of charge the first time.
  • Each traveller can have only 1 Navigo pass.

To be able to watch this video, you should

Services available with the Navigo pass

Illustration of a young traveller going to a ticket office to obtain a Navigo pass

How do I get it?

The Navigo Pass can be obtained in the following ways:

Service

  • In the event of a proven malfunction : immediate and free replacement in the branch.
  • In case of loss or theft : replacement at the agency against payment of €15.

Policy

The use of the Navigo pass involves the creation of a customer file in the Navigo database.