Free
The Navigo pass,
the personal pass of regular travellers
- For people living or working in Île-de-France
- Allows you to load Navigo Day, Week, Month, Freedom + passes and many more...
What is the Navigo pass?
The Navigo Pass is a personal and nominative card.
Ideal if you can't – or don't want to – validate your journeys with your phone.
- Only the holder of the Navigo pass can use it to travel. You cannot lend it to a loved one.
- It is issued free of charge the first time.
- Each traveller can have only 1 Navigo pass.
Tickets available on this medium
You can top up the following tickets:
- Navigo Liberté +
- Navigo Day Pass
- Navigo Week Pass
- Navigo Month Pass
- Free Package for young people in integration
- Solidarity Free of charge
- 50% discount
- 50% discount for Civic Service Volunteers
- Solidarity 75%
- Amethyst Package
- Ski pass or accompanying ticket
- Ski pass or ticket for people with disabilities
- Anti-pollution package
- Fête de la musique
How do I get it?
The Navigo Pass can be obtained in the following ways:
Service
- In the event of a proven malfunction : immediate and free replacement in the branch.
- In case of loss or theft : replacement at the agency against payment of €15.
Policy
The use of the Navigo pass involves the creation of a customer file in the Navigo database.