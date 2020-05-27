Travellers validating their journey with the 50% Civic Service Volunteer DiscountTraveler validating their journey

50% discount Civic Service Volunteers

The discount for Civic Service volunteers

RERMetroBusTramTrain

-50%

  • For Civic Service and European Solidarity Corps volunteers
  • Applicable on Navigo Month and Week passes
  • Applicable on ticket books and origin-destination tickets
Apply online
Illustration of a traveller holding a Navigo pass in his hand

Can I benefit from it?

You can benefit from it if:

  1. You are a civic service and European voluntary service volunteer 
  2. You have signed an employment contract with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France
Illustration of a traveller who obtains a 50% Civic Service Volunteer Discount

How do I get it?

This ticket is only available via the Navigo pass.

To obtain it:

  1. Bring your Navigo pass 
  2. Apply for a discount on the Solidarité Transport website
Getting to solidaritetransport.fr