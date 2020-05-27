50% discount Civic Service Volunteers
The discount for Civic Service volunteers
-50%
- For Civic Service and European Solidarity Corps volunteers
- Applicable on Navigo Month and Week passes
- Applicable on ticket books and origin-destination tickets
Can I benefit from it?
You can benefit from it if:
- You are a civic service and European voluntary service volunteer
- You have signed an employment contract with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France
How do I get it?
This ticket is only available via the Navigo pass.
To obtain it:
- Bring your Navigo pass
- Apply for a discount on the Solidarité Transport website