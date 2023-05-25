General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) solidarity transport pricing - Civic Service

July 2025

PREAMBLE

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the "50% Discount" for Civic Service Volunteers and European Solidarity Corps. The subscription and use of the "50% Discount" is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the package is loaded.

The "50% Discount", created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), is managed and delivered in its name and on its behalf by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S", under the name "Agence Solidarité Transport" (hereinafter: "the Agency"), whose contact details are: 0800 948 999 (free service & call), AGENCE SOLIDARITE TRANSPORT D'ÎLE-DE-FRANCE - TSA 86838 – 95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX

1 - DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Volunteer" indicates the person applying for the 50% discount for Civic Service Volunteers and European Solidarity Corps and "Holder" indicates the person using the 50% discount. 1. The volunteer and the holder must be the same person.

1.2 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2 - PRESENTATION

The "50% Discount" allows you to travel with a "50% Discount" Navigo pass (month or week), t+ tickets in a half-fare booklet, single tickets or in a half-fare booklet valid on the RER and Transilien trains, and to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract with a reduced fare profile.

3-ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS

3.1 The "50% Discount" is issued to Civic Service and European Solidarity Corps Volunteers who have signed a contract of engagement with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France (hereinafter the "Volunteer"). These Volunteers carry out missions of general interest in public law structures or non-profit organizations in the Île-de-France region and particularly associations and local authorities in the Ile-de-France region, materialized by a commitment contract.

3.2 The Volunteer must have a Navigo pass personalised with their first and last name and on which their photo appears to charge the right to the "50% Discount". Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes cannot be used to access the "50% Discount". The application for a Navigo pass must be made separately.

For Volunteers residing in Île-de-France, the Navigo pass is obtained immediately at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Desk, on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website or by collecting a form at a ticket office to return it to the Navigo Agency.

For Volunteers who do not reside in Île-de-France but carry out their mission there, the Navigo pass can only be ordered by mail from the Navigo Agency by sending a Navigo pass application form (available at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Desk) accompanied by a certificate of the mission (Contract of Engagement or Contract of Activity) on letterhead mentioning the identity of the employer or the internship organisation and the SIRET number of the establishment located in Île-de-France and a recent passport photo.

To find out the conditions for obtaining it, refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo pass. As soon as the Navigo online pass application process is made accessible to people working in Île-de-France and residing outside Île-de-France, the Volunteers concerned will be able to use the pass application process on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

A Cardholder may only hold one Navigo pass with a right to the "50% Discount".

4.1 Issuance of the "50% Discount" entitlement

The subscription to the "50% Discount" is done online on a dedicated platform, present on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website. The Agence Solidarité Transport sends, on behalf of the Civic Service Agency and Île-de-France Mobilités, a pre-registration email to the Volunteer with a confirmed or future mission. This email includes a direct link to the platform that will allow the Volunteer to finalize his subscription. This platform is also accessible via a link on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website. Only Volunteers, whose valid contract has been notified to the Solidarity Transport Agency by the Civic Service Agency, will be eligible.

Finalization of the subscription:

The volunteer can finalize his registration:

- or via the link in the pre-registration email: the Volunteer must enter their date of birth and their Personalized Navigo pass number. Their contract number will already be pre-filled on the subscription page.

- or via the link on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website : the Volunteer must enter their Civic Service or European Solidarity Corps contract number, their date of birth and their Personalised Navigo pass number.

Methods of instruction and communication:

If the Agency has not received all the information relating to the Volunteer's contract from the Civic Service Agency, the subscription request will not be successful. From the date of receipt by the Agency, and provided that it is complete and error-free, the application is processed within 10 calendar days.

The right to the "50% Discount" is not issued for a period of less than one month. No total or partial refund will be made of tickets purchased for travel pending the processing of the file by the Agency. The requesting Volunteer will not be able to claim any compensation or compensation for any ticket resulting from a processing time greater or less than the announced time or the delivery time of a Personalized Navigo pass. The Volunteer will not be able to claim compensation due to delays in the transfer of his/her contractual information between the Civic Service Agency and the Solidarity Transport Agency, allowing the attribution of rights to the "50% Discount".

4.2 Materialization of the right to the "50% Reduction"

The right to the "50% Discount" granted by the Agency must be loaded onto the Cardholder's Personalised Navigo pass in order to be used. This loading is carried out on the phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of the official resellers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a counter or at a sales device of the Carriers' networks.

5 - Purchase and/or use of transport tickets

Navigo "50% Discount" passes (Month or Week) can be purchased and loaded onto the Personalised Navigo pass via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a ticket office or a sales device of the Carriers' networks, as long as the corresponding right to a discount has been activated on this pass.

To find out the cancellation conditions and refund rules, refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes.

5.1 Use of Metro-Train-RER tickets or Bus-Tram tickets at half-fare or Navigo Liberté +: the Holder of the "50% Discount", if travelling with half-fare tickets or a Navigo Liberté + Reduced Fare contract, must imperatively be in possession of their Navigo pass on which the right to the "50% Discount" has been charged, and present it in the event of an inspection to justify their right to a discount.

5-2 Payment: payment for the "50% Discount" Navigo pass and Reduced Fare tickets cannot be made by means of Mobility vouchers.

To find out the payment terms, refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes.



6 - EXPIRY AND RENEWAL OF THE RIGHT TO THE "50% REDUCTION"

The right to the "50% Discount" expires at the end of the last month of the volunteer's contract. If the Holder's contract is extended, the Agency will be notified. It will automatically provide the Account Holder with a new right to a "50% Discount". The Holder must imperatively update his Navigo pass, on his phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official resellers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a counter or at a sales device of the Carriers' networks, in order to be able to use it.

7 - VALIDATION AND CONTROL OF TICKETS

Validation and control take place under the conditions set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass.

8-MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

8-1 - Termination of the right to the "50% Discount"

The right to the "50% Discount" is suspended by operation of law, without prejudice to prosecution before the courts:

- in the event of confiscation of the Navigo pass for cardholder fraud on the networks,

- in the event of fraud established in the information provided by the Civic Service Agency (false contract, false information concerning the identity of the Holder, etc.). In this case, the Agence Solidarité Transport signifies the suspension of the right to the "50% Discount" by a registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the last known place of residence of the volunteer.

Anyone who continues to use the right to the "50% Discount" after its suspension is liable to criminal prosecution.

8-2 Loss or Steal

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless device on which the package is loaded, please refer to the corresponding T&Cs, available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

9 - INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

As part of the "50% Reduction", processing is carried out on the Volunteer's Personal Data by Île-de-France Mobilités, in its capacity as data controller, which is concerned about the protection of privacy and respect for personal life.

The persons concerned for the performance of the processing are:

- Civic Service Volunteers who are between 16 and 25 years old;

- European Solidarity Corps Volunteers who are between 18 and 30 years old.

The processing does not include the retrieval and management of the data of legal representatives or payers. This data is managed and supervised at the time of purchase of the packages.

Personal Data relating to Data Controllers and Volunteers, allowing them to be identified, is referred to as "Data" below.

· Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

- the issuance and management of the law;

- institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

· Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

- the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

- the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

- the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the recovery of fines;

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

- the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

9-1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data,

- Personal Life Data,

- Data relating to professional life,

9.1.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9-1-3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Volunteer for: the management of the contract/service;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Volunteer for the sending of commercial communications.

9-1-4 How long is this Data retained?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Volunteer's Data for the duration of the right and the performance of the contracts as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

9.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

9.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning Volunteers is communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités' subcontractors established outside the European Union (Morocco).

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or binding corporate rules (BCRs).

9.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to offences,

- Validation Data.

9.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Data Controller (commercial prospecting)

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

9.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

- The Data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

- The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

- Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

- The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

9.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of anonymised validation data.

9.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

9.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller each has the right to access, rectify, erase, limit, portability, oppose for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Data Controller may send their request with the details of the right(s) concerned by the request, their contact details, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing), their customer number as well as elements proving their identity.

The Data Controller may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

· to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected] .

. or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10 – MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these general terms and conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.