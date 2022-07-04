Dematerialised transport tickets: discover the official retailers

You can buy your tickets directly from your phone. From the purchase brick of your application:

Load your tickets on your Navigo pass (available on compatible Android NFC phones and iPhones)

Validate your tickets with your smartphone (available on compatible Samsung Galaxy phones and compatible iPhones)

Top up your rights directly from your phone for the Solidarité Transport, Imagine R Packages, Annual Packages:

This service is available with the Ile-de-France Mobilités app and BonjourRATP:

- to update your Solidarité Transport discount profile,

-for the recovery of a new contract on your pass

- for the suspension and/or resumption of the current contract on your pass.

More information on the video management service of your package right here !

What tickets are available?

Metro-Train-RER Ticket and Bus-Tram Ticket

Navigo Day Pass

Navigo Month Pass

Navigo Week Pass

Paris Tour Package

Paris Region <> Airports and RoissyBus ticket

Anti-pollution package

Fête de la Musique package

A problem with the purchase of your tickets on your phone?

Which apps allow you to buy your dematerialised transport tickets?