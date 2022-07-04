Dematerialised transport tickets: discover the official retailers
Published on
Did you know? You can buy or top up your transport tickets in the applications of our official retailers, partners of Île-de-France Mobilités. Let us explain.
Did you know that you can buy your tickets directly from your phone? Go to the purchase section of your application to take advantage of this service.
Available features:
- Loading your tickets onto your Navigo pass
- You can top up your Navigo card directly from your smartphone.
- Validate your tickets with your smartphone
- No need for a physical card, you can validate your ticket by bringing your phone close to the validator.
Compatibility:
- Service available on NFC Android phones and compatible iPhones.
- Apps available on Google Play and the App Store.
Tickets and packages available:
- Metro-train-RER ticket
- Ticket Bus-Tram
- Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
- Navigo Day Pass
- Navigo Month Pass
- Navigo Week Pass
- Paris Tour Package
- RoissyBus tickets
- Anti-pollution package
- Fête de la Musique package
Need help?
If you have any problems with the purchase of your tickets on your phone, go to the "Help" section of your application.
More information:
See the website www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr Prices section for more details.
Logo: Île-de-France Mobilités
You can buy your tickets directly from your phone. From the purchase brick of your application:
- Load your tickets on your Navigo pass (available on compatible Android NFC phones and iPhones)
- Validate your tickets with your smartphone (available on compatible Samsung Galaxy phones and compatible iPhones)
- Top up your rights directly from your phone for the Solidarité Transport, Imagine R Packages, Annual Packages:
This service is available with the Ile-de-France Mobilités app and BonjourRATP:
- to update your Solidarité Transport discount profile,
-for the recovery of a new contract on your pass
- for the suspension and/or resumption of the current contract on your pass.
More information on the video management service of your package right here !
Go to the Prices section for more details.
What tickets are available?
- Metro-Train-RER Ticket and Bus-Tram Ticket
- Navigo Day Pass
- Navigo Month Pass
- Navigo Week Pass
- Paris Tour Package
- Paris Region <> Airports and RoissyBus ticket
- Anti-pollution package
- Fête de la Musique package
A problem with the purchase of your tickets on your phone?
Go to the "Help" section of your application.
Which apps allow you to buy your dematerialised transport tickets?
The list of official resellers:
- Hello RATP
- SNCF Connect
- Samsung Wallet
- Apple Cards
- And, of course, on the Île-de-France Mobilités app !