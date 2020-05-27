Solidarity Free of charge

The Agence Solidarité Transport will be able to order it for you. You can also get it for free:

The Free Navigo Pass is issued exclusively on a Navigo pass (it cannot be loaded on a Navigo Découverte pass, an Annual Navigo pass or a Navigo imagine R pass). It can be renewed every 3 months, as long as the award criteria are met.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the Solidarité Transport website to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.