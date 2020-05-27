Illustration of a person holding a Navigo pass in his handIllustration of a person holding a Navigo pass in his hand

Solidarity Free of charge

Free transport throughout the Île-de-France region for recipients of social assistance

Free  every 3 monthsall zones

  • For recipients of social assistance
  • Travel with all modes of transport
  • Issued on the Navigo pass
Can I benefit from it?

To benefit from the free solidarity package, you must:

  • reside in Île-de-France;
  • be part of a household receiving the RSA under certain means conditions (the sum of your lump sum and your activity bonus must be lower than the ceilings defined by Île-de-France Mobilités);
  • or be a job seeker and benefit from both the Specific Solidarity Allowance (ASS) and the Complementary Universal Health Coverage (CMU-C) / Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation.

Income ceiling to benefit from it

Number of childrenYou live aloneYou live as a couple
0873€1310€
11310€1572€
21572€1921€
31921€2270€
per additional child350€350€

Amounts of the ceilings on 1 April 2025 to benefit from Free Solidarity.

The lump sum and the activity bonus are automatically calculated by the CAF and appear on the RSA payment certificates.

How do I get it?

The Free Navigo Pass is issued exclusively on a Navigo pass (it cannot be loaded on a Navigo Découverte pass, an Annual Navigo pass or a Navigo imagine R pass). It can be renewed every 3 months, as long as the award criteria are met.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the Solidarité Transport website to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.

Apply online

How to use it?

You can load your right to free travel on the Navigo pass.

Once the right to free travel has been charged, you can move freely on the network in Île-de-France.