Free for people with disabilities

If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the Solidarité Transport website to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.

You will be asked for proof of identity and proof of address. Your Navigo pass will be issued to you immediately.

You can also order your pass online.

The examination of the file sent to the Agence Solidarité Transport is done within 10 days maximum. Once the application has been validated, you will be informed by email or return mail. You will then be able to load the free pass onto your pass (and/or that of your companion) from an ATM or a ticket office.

If you do not have a Navigo pass, the Agence Solidarité Transport will be able to order it for you. You can also get one for free:

either immediately at a RATP or SNCF Transilien sales agency, counter or multi-service counter (by presenting proof of identity and proof of address);

either within 3 weeks maximum from the My Navigo section, or by returning to the Navigo agency the application form available at the ticket offices of the RATP and Transilien SNCF stations and stations.

You do not need a Navigo pass if you do not live in Ile-de-France.

How to get your right to the discount

If you or your companion are eligible for free travel, here is a summary of the 3 steps:

1. Get a Navigo pass(es) for you and your companion (not mandatory if you have a 50% discount)

2. Apply for the right to free travel on the Solidarité Transport website or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.

3. Load these free rights on the pass(es)

You will then be able to travel with this pass(es) for a period of up to 3 years, or until your proof end date is reached.

If you are eligible for the 50% reduced rate:

You can get one or more Navigo passe(s) for yourself and load 50% reduced fare tickets. You can also go to the ticket office or vending machine to buy your tickets at a reduced rate of 50%.

Do you not live in the Île de France region but meet the eligibility criteria?

Go to a ticket office at the beginning of each journey to benefit from free travel

To get the 50% discount: opt for a Navigo Easy pass to be picked up at an agency, or buy your tickets at a ticket office with a 50% discount.

Terms of Use

The Free Solidarity package allows beneficiaries to travel free of charge throughout the Île-de-France region on all modes of transport, except Orlyval and RoissyBus.

The 50% discount allows you to buy half-fare tickets under certain conditions (single origin-destination tickets and Easy tickets). You can also use the Navigo Liberté+ service with the reduced rate if you live or work in Ile-de-France.

In the event of an inspection, you will have to present your proof of disability to justify your right to free or reduced travel.

For you: be in possession of your loaded Navigo pass and your disability card.

To apply for or renew your free parking rights, remember to provide proof of address and, if applicable, your new ONAC / disability card.

By mail: AUTHORIZATION 26834 77219 AVON CEDEX

call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

or online on the Solidarité Transport website

To carry out operations related to your Navigo pass (in the event of loss or theft for example):