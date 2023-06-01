General terms and conditions for the issuance and use of the solidarity transport tariff

Effective June 2025

PREAMBLE

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Solidarity Transport Pricing. The subscription and use of the Solidarité Transport Pricing is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the package is loaded.

The Solidarity Transport Pricing is created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority). It is managed and issued by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, under the name "Agence Solidarité Transport" (hereinafter: "the Agency"). The contact details of the Agence Solidarité Transport are: 0800 948 999 (free service & call), AGENCE SOLIDARITE TRANSPORT D'ÎLE-DE-FRANCE - TSA 86838 – 95905 CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX.

1 - DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Beneficiary" indicates the person who is the beneficiary of a social right taken into account in the Solidarity Transport Pricing, and "Holder" indicates the person using the Solidarity Transport Pricing.

1.2 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2- PRESENTATION

The Solidarity Transport Pricing includes:

- Solidarité Gratuité, associated with a Navigo Gratuité pass giving the right to travel free of charge on all services accessible with an all-zone Navigo pass;

- The 75% Solidarity Discount, allowing you to travel with a "Navigo Solidarity 75%" pass (month or week), metro/train/RER tickets or single bus/tram tickets at half price and to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract with a Reduced Fare profile;

- The 50% discount allowing you to travel with a "Navigo Discount 50%" pass (month or week), metro/train/RER tickets or single bus/tram tickets at half-fare and to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract with a Reduced Fare profile.

3 - ELIGIBILITY CONDITIONS

3.1 The Holder must have a personalised Navigo pass with their first and last name and on which their photo appears to benefit from the Solidarité Transport Fare. The Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes cannot be used to access the Solidarité Transport fare. The application for a Navigo pass can be made to the Agency at the same time as the application for the Solidarity Transport Fare, or separately, to the Carriers of Île-de-France or the Navigo Agency. A person may only hold one Navigo pass with a right to Solidarity Transport Pricing.

For free "companion" rights, a generic "companion" Navigo pass must be obtained, applications must be sent via the paper form previously obtained by telephone from the Agency. This pass will include the identity, photo and contact details of the disabled person who gives the right, and the mention "Accompanist" will replace the first name.

3.2 FREE SOLIDARITY is reserved for people living in Île-de-France. The condition of residence in Île-de-France is assessed in the light of the domiciliation declared by the applicant to the social organization justifying his rights (not. CAF, Pôle emploi, Assurance Maladie, MDPH, ONACVG). The right to Free Solidarity is issued:

- any person residing in Île-de-France, a member of a household receiving the Active Solidarity Income (RSA) as defined in Articles L.262-2 to L.262-11 of the Social Action and Families Code and by the regulatory provisions adopted in their application, subject to the exception of households also benefiting from the activity bonus as defined in Articles L.841-1 to L.842-7 of the Social Security Code, to receive under this ticket an amount less than or equal to 35% of the lump sum referred to in Article L.262-2 of the Code of Social Action and Families (without taking into account the increase provided for in Article L.262-9 of the same Code) rounded up to the nearest euro.

- unemployed people who are beneficiaries of the specific solidarity allowance (ASS), who have received the ASS in the month preceding their request for free health insurance and either beneficiaries or beneficiaries of the Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation.

- to the companions of a person holding a disability card (CI) or a Mobility Inclusion Card (CMI) with the mention "Disability" and the super-mention "Need for accompaniment" or "Blindness".

- veterans and war victims with a card from the National Office for Veterans (ONAC) with a double red bar and their companion.

- veterans and war victims with a double blue double blue card from the National Office for Veterans (ONAC) and their companion.

- veterans and war victims with a card from the National Office for Veterans (ONAC) with a single red bar.

In the event that the accompanying person is designated as a dog, the animal will also be able to benefit from free tickets in the same way as the accompanied person).

3.3 The 75% SOLIDARITY DISCOUNT is issued:

- Beneficiaries (insured and beneficiaries) of the Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation and

- unemployed persons who are beneficiaries of the specific solidarity allowance (ASS), who have received the ASS in the month preceding their application for the 75% Solidarity Reduction and who are not beneficiaries of the CSS without financial participation.

3.4 The 50% DISCOUNT is issued:

- Beneficiaries (insured persons and beneficiaries) of State Medical Aid (AME).

4 - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION AND USE

4.1 Issuance of rights to the Solidarity Transport Tariff

The application can be made either online on the https://www.solidaritetransport.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, or by post by returning the paper form previously obtained online or by telephone from the Agency. For Beneficiaries of a CI/CMI/ONAC card, the application can be made either online or by mail by returning the paper form previously obtained by telephone from the Agency. The application form must be duly completed, signed, and accompanied by the required supporting documents.

Accepted supporting documents:

- RSA: teleconsultation (see below) or certificate of payment of the RSA allowance, provided by the CAF, dated less than one month, in the name and address of the beneficiary and stating, for the RSA, the amount of guaranteed income calculated by the CAF. The Agence Solidarité Transport only takes into account the elements established by the CAFs (teleconsultation or certificate). The beneficiary must ensure that he or she has provided his or her CAF with all the information, in particular his or her quarterly income tax return (DTR), on time for the examination of his or her file by his or her CAF. In the event that the CAF has not yet been able to positively value the quarter of RSA entitlement (and possibly the Activity Bonus) corresponding to the month of application or renewal, the Free Solidarity right will not be issued.

- ASS: teleconsultation (see below) or monthly Pôle emploi situation statement dated less than one month, in the name and address of the Beneficiary of the ASS.

- CSS without financial participation: Online: Teleconsultation, or, if requested by the Agency: Valid annual CSS certificate without financial participation, in the name and address of the insured person, issued by the funds of the health insurance bodies or mutual benefit organisations, and mentioning any other Beneficiaries, proof of identity of the beneficiaries and the health card of the main beneficiary.

By post: Photocopy of the valid annual CSS certificate without financial contribution, in the name and address of the insured person, drawn up by the funds of the health insurance bodies or mutual benefit organisations, and mentioning any other Beneficiaries, proof of identity of the beneficiaries and the health card of the main beneficiary.

- AME: photocopy of the valid individual AME admission card, in the name and address of the insured person, issued by the funds of the health insurance bodies or mutual benefit organisations, and, where applicable, the back of the card mentioning any other Beneficiaries.

- CI or CMI: photocopy of a proof of address of the Beneficiaries and photocopy of the Beneficiary's disability card with the mention "Need for accompaniment" or "Blindness" in validity, with the surname, first name and address of the Beneficiary issued by the departmental house for disabled people of the department of residence.

- ONAC: photocopy of a proof of address of the Beneficiary and photocopy of the valid card of the National Office for Veterans with double red bar, double blue bar or single red bar, with the surname, first name and address of the Beneficiary, issued by the National Office for Veterans and Victims of War (ONACVG).

Teleconsultation of supporting documents: certain social organisations (CAF, France Travail, CNAM) provide the Agency with computer files or Internet services of a professional nature allowing the applicant to consult the elements of the applicant's RSA, CSS or ASS file necessary for the allocation of the Solidarity Transport Tariff and exempting the applicant from providing supporting documents. In accordance with the amended law of 6 January 1978 relating to information technology, files and freedoms and EU Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 on the protection of personal data, the applicant may at any time authorise or refuse this consultation. In the event of a refusal, it is up to the applicant to attach photocopies of the requested supporting documents to the form, which will result in a longer time for verification and processing of the application.

The Agency may question the bodies awarding social rights and supporting certificates to verify the applicant's situation before granting him or her the benefit of the Solidarity Transport Tariff.

Methods of instruction and communication:

If the Agency has not received all the requested information, the application is not accepted and the Agency informs the applicant accordingly. From the date of receipt by the Agency, and provided that it is complete and error-free, the application is processed within 10 calendar days for people who already hold a Navigo pass and within 30 calendar days for others. Once the file has been processed, the Agency sends a letter or an email by name to the eligible applicant within the meaning of Articles 2 and 3, at the time of the first allocation, if they have made their application online, informing them that they have been granted the right to the Solidarity Transport Pricing, and of the period of validity of this right. The confirmation of rights is made available on the beneficiary's personal space on the https://www.solidaritetransport.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, supplemented by an information email or SMS if the applicant has authorised it.

The right to the Solidarity Transport Tariff is not issued for a period of less than one month. No total or partial refund will be made of tickets purchased for travel pending the processing of the file by the Agency. The applicant will not be able to claim any compensation or compensation for any ticket resulting from a processing time greater or less than the advertised time or the delivery time of a Navigo pass.

4.2 Materialization of the right to free admission or the right to a reduction.

The right to the Solidarity Transport Pricing granted by the Agency must be activated on the Beneficiary's Navigo pass in order to be used. This loading is carried out on the phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of the official resellers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a counter or at a sales device of the Carriers' networks.

5- Purchase and/or use of transport tickets

5.1 Forfait Gratuité Transport: the Navigo Gratuité pass can be used as soon as the right to free travel has been activated on the Navigo pass.

5.2 Purchase of the "Navigo Solidarity Discount 75%" and "Navigo Discount 50%" passes: the "Navigo Solidarity Discount 75%" (month or week) and "Navigo Discount 50%" (month or week) passes can be purchased and loaded onto the Navigo pass containing the right to the Solidarity Transport Pricing via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a ticket office or a sales machine on the Carriers' networks, provided that the corresponding right to a discount has been activated on that pass.

5.3 Use of Metro-Train-RER Tickets and Half-Fare Bus-Tram Tickets or Navigo Liberté +: the beneficiary of the "Navigo Solidarity Discount 75%" pass or the "Navigo Discount 50%" pass, if travelling with tickets or a Navigo Liberté + reduced fare contract, must imperatively be in possession of their Navigo pass on which the right to a 75% Solidarity Discount or 50% Discount has been charged, and present it in the event of an audit to justify its right to a reduction.

5.4 Payment: payment for "Navigo Solidarité 75%" or "Navigo Reduction 50%" passes cannot be made by means of Mobility vouchers.

5.5 Terms and conditions for the companion of a CI/CMI/ONAC Holder: the "accompaniment" Navigo pass bears the name and photo of the Holder of the disability card and the mention "accompaniment" instead of the first name. It can be used by a person accompanying the Disability Card Holder: the accompanying person can therefore change each time the Holder travels. Conversely, this pass cannot be used in the absence of the Disability Card Holder. In the event of an inspection, the Disability Card Holder must present their CI/CMI/ONAC disability card to justify the right to free travel for their companion.

6 - EXPIRY AND RENEWAL OF SOLIDARITY TRANSPORT PRICING RIGHTS

- AME beneficiaries: the right to a reduction expires at the end of the month following the end of the AME rights charged to the AME card.

- CSS beneficiaries without financial participation: the right to a reduction expires at the end of the month following the end of the CSS rights without financial participation shown on the certificate.

- ASS beneficiaries who are not entitled to the CSS without a financial contribution: the right to a reduction expires at the end of the seventh month from the month compensated under the ticket shown on the monthly statement of situation or the last month of payment communicated by Pôle emploi.

- ASS beneficiaries with CSS entitlement without financial participation: the right to free of charge is granted for renewable three-month periods limited to the end of the month following the end of the CSS entitlement without financial participation. When it expires, the free service can be replaced by the 75% Solidarity Reduction if the beneficiary still has either only the ASS or only the CSS without financial participation.

- RSA recipients: the right to free RSA expires at the end of the 2nd month following the current quarter of the RSA payment. It is renewed quarterly.

- Accompanying persons of a CI or CMI Beneficiary, Holder or accompanying person of an ONAC cardholder: the right to free of charge expires three years after it is awarded, or on the expiry date of the card provided by the Holder if this card expires before these three years.

Renewal is possible provided that the beneficiary satisfies the conditions for issue (see paragraph 3 above) and according to the following procedures:

- For RSA and ASS beneficiaries who have authorised the Agency to consult their file with the social bodies concerned, the Agency examines their file in the month preceding the expiry of the right to verify their new situation.

- For those who have refused this authorisation, as well as for beneficiaries of the CSS without financial participation, the AME, a CI, a CMI or an ONAC card, the Agency asks the user for the supporting documents in the two months preceding the end of the transport rights, and renews the document within 10 calendar days if the proof received is compliant.

7 - VALIDATION AND CONTROL OF TICKETS

Validation and control take place under the conditions set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass.

8 – MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

8-1 - SUSPENSION OF THE RIGHT TO TRANSPORT SOLIDARITY PRICING

The right to Solidarity Transport Pricing is suspended by operation of law, without prejudice to legal proceedings:

in the event of confiscation of the Navigo pass for cardholder fraud on the networks,

in the event of fraud established in the preparation of the application file for the Solidarité Transport fare (false declaration, falsification of attachments, etc.). In this case, the Agency notifies the Beneficiary of the suspension of the right to Solidarity Transport Pricing by means of an e-mail or a simple letter addressed to the last known place of residence of the Beneficiary.

Any person who continues to use the right to Tarif Solidarité Transport after its suspension is liable to criminal prosecution.

The Agency reserves the right to refuse any new request for the right to Solidarité Transport Pricing to a Holder whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud. This refusal may be made for a period of 3 years from the date of termination, with regard to the fraudulent Beneficiary, the Account Holders attached to him or her and any of his or her accomplices.

8-2 LIABILITY OF THE BENEFICIARIES

These general terms and conditions are binding on the main applicant and their beneficiary beneficiaries.

9 - INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

Within the framework of the Solidarity Transport Tariff, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Data Controller by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of his privacy:

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

- the issuance and management of the law;

- institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

- the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

- the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

- the fight against offences against the transport police, the control of tickets, the fining and the recovery of fines;

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

- the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

The processing does not include the retrieval and management of the data of legal representatives or payers. This data is managed and supervised at the time of purchase of tickets and packages.

The Personal Data relating to the Data Controller that allows them to be identified are hereinafter referred to as "Data".

9-1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

9.1.1 What Data is collected?

Information relating to the Beneficiary allowing him or her to be identified is referred to as "Data" in the texts below.

The Data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data,

- Personal Life Data,

- Data relating to professional life,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Health Data,

9.1.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9-1-3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Beneficiary for: the management of the contract/service;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Beneficiary for the sending of commercial communications.

9-1-4 How long is this Data retained?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Data Controller for the duration of the right and the performance of the contracts as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the "iledefrance-mobilités.fr" website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

9.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

9.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning beneficiaries is communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités' subcontractors established outside the European Union (Morocco).

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

9.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

9.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to offences,

- Validation Data.

9.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 9.

9.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Account Holder (commercial prospecting) or

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

9.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the SNCF and RATP are:

- The data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

- The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

- Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

- The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

9.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the Validation Data.

9.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

9.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller has the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, oppose for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Data Controller may send their request with the details of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, their customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

· to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected] .

· at the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, Campus CAMPRA, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

10 – MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these General Terms and Conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.