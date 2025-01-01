Cultural advantages within Navigo's reach

Your Navigo subscription gives you access to more than 300 good deals in cultural venues throughout Île-de-France!

Who are the cultural benefits for?

The cultural benefits are reserved for subscribers:

Your valid pass may be requested at the cash desk, remember to have it with you on the day of your visit!

+ 300 cultural outings in Ile-de-France

With the cultural benefits of the Navigo pass, enjoy 300+ cultural outings available throughout Île-de-France:

  • Cinema, Theatre, Circus
  • Museum, Heritage
  • Music, Dance
  • Experience, Garden
  • Art Center, Book

Our offer is enriched every year to allow you to discover or rediscover the culture of Ile-de-France.

Benefits designed for you

Culture benefits are price reductions or exclusive services* available all year round :

  • Do you like theatre ? Take advantage of preferential rates throughout the season.
  • Invite a friend to the cinema, if you already have a reduced rate, they will be able to take advantage of it too.
  • No need to choose between a rock or electro festival , thanks to a quota of seats at a reduced rate, you will go to both!

And many other good deals...

Questions about the cultural benefits?

*Examples of offers offered by our cultural partners and provided for ticket only. Non-exhaustive list. See details of the conditions of valid offers on our interactive map or directly at the establishments.