Cultural advantages within Navigo's reach
Your Navigo subscription gives you access to more than 300 good deals in cultural venues throughout Île-de-France!
Who are the cultural benefits for?
The cultural benefits are reserved for subscribers:
Your valid pass may be requested at the cash desk, remember to have it with you on the day of your visit!
+ 300 cultural outings in Ile-de-France
With the cultural benefits of the Navigo pass, enjoy 300+ cultural outings available throughout Île-de-France:
- Cinema, Theatre, Circus
- Museum, Heritage
- Music, Dance
- Experience, Garden
- Art Center, Book
Our offer is enriched every year to allow you to discover or rediscover the culture of Ile-de-France.
Benefits designed for you
Culture benefits are price reductions or exclusive services* available all year round :
- Do you like theatre ? Take advantage of preferential rates throughout the season.
- Invite a friend to the cinema, if you already have a reduced rate, they will be able to take advantage of it too.
- No need to choose between a rock or electro festival , thanks to a quota of seats at a reduced rate, you will go to both!
And many other good deals...
*Examples of offers offered by our cultural partners and provided for ticket only. Non-exhaustive list. See details of the conditions of valid offers on our interactive map or directly at the establishments.