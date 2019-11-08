Annual Navigo Pass

The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.
There is also pricing for seniors.
Unlimited travel all year round!
88,80€ per month12th consecutive month free
|Package areas
|Rate
|All zones 1 to 5
|€976.80
|2 to 3
|€910.80
|3 to 4
|€886.60
|4 to 5
|€864.60
You can pause and resume your plan at any time, free of charge.
The lump sum can be paid each month by direct debit or in one lump sum for one year.
The Navigo Annual pass is suitable for your needs if:
With Navigo Annual, you subscribe once and travel unlimited (depending on your zoning).
Keep your flexibility by pausing your plan at any time.
Subscription is possible online or at the point of sale with an agent, in station or at the station.