Annual Navigo Pass

Unlimited travel all year round!

MetroRERBusTramTrain

88,80€  per month12th consecutive month free

  • Save on your daily commute
  • Enjoy unlimited transport
  • Pay in one go or choose monthly direct debit
Subscribe online

Pricing

Package areasRate
All zones 1 to 5€976.80
2 to 3€910.80
3 to 4€886.60
4 to 5€864.60

Package rates applicable as of January 1, 2025

The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.

There is also pricing for seniors.

A controlled budget

You can pause and resume your plan at any time, free of charge.

The lump sum can be paid each month by direct debit or in one lump sum for one year.

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Navigo Annual pass is suitable for your needs if:

  • You frequently take public transport
  • Are you looking for a more economical and practical solution than the Navigo Month pass

Simple and practical for everyday use

With Navigo Annual, you subscribe once and travel unlimited (depending on your zoning).
Keep your flexibility by pausing your plan at any time.

How do I get it?

Subscription is possible online or at the point of sale with an agent, in station or at the station.

Subscribe online
Find a point of sale
Many advantages

  • Bicycle parking : a free closed and secure space.
  • Park & Ride: 22,000 guaranteed parking spaces in dedicated, secure car parks close to public transport. Service included or at a reduced rate.
  • Carpooling : 1 round trip per day offered.
  • Self-service cars : access to booking from your smartphone and unlocking with your Navigo Annual pass.
  • Cultural benefits : price reductions or exclusive services in + 300 cultural venues in Île-de-France.

