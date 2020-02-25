Park & Ride
Park near public transportation
Parking your vehicle in a secure car park, a stone's throw from the station, before taking your train : it's possible, with the Parking Relais label.
What is the Park & Ride label?
- + 22,500 secure parking spaces just a stone's throw from public transport,
- A preferential rate for Navigo subscribers,
- Two-wheeler, carpooling and shared vehicle areas,
- Sockets for charging electric vehicles,
- Equipment for users with reduced mobility.
What are the conditions for having access to the Park & Ride?
To use the Park & Ride service, simply:
- To be a Navigo subscriber (Annual , Monthly, imagine R or Senior)
- To obtain a subscription from the operator of the chosen car park!
You now have a guaranteed place in a clean and secure space that can be easily accessed with your pass!
Park & Ride rates
The Park & Ride offers Navigo subscribers (Annual, Monthly, imagine R and Senior):
- A preferential monthly rate, depending on the type of car park and its location.
- A zero euro fare for annual Navigo subscribers*.
*Within the limit of available spaces and depending on the car park chosen.