Park & Ride

Park near public transportation

Parking your vehicle in a secure car park, a stone's throw from the station, before taking your train : it's possible, with the Parking Relais label.

What is the Park & Ride label?

  • + 22,500 secure parking spaces just a stone's throw from public transport,
  • A preferential rate for Navigo subscribers,
  • Two-wheeler, carpooling and shared vehicle areas,
  • Sockets for charging electric vehicles,
  • Equipment for users with reduced mobility.
What are the conditions for having access to the Park & Ride?

To use the Park & Ride service, simply:

  1. To be a Navigo subscriber (Annual , Monthly, imagine R or Senior)
  2. To obtain a subscription from the operator of the chosen car park!

You now have a guaranteed place in a clean and secure space that can be easily accessed with your pass!

Park & Ride rates

The Park & Ride offers Navigo subscribers (Annual, Monthly, imagine R and Senior):

  • A preferential monthly rate, depending on the type of car park and its location.
  • A zero euro fare for annual Navigo subscribers*.

*Within the limit of available spaces and depending on the car park chosen.

