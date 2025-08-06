In order to facilitate and promote train travel for Ile-de-France residents in the outer suburbs, the Parking Relais label has been created.
His goal? Identify car parks in Île-de-France where it is possible to park your vehicle quickly and safely, a few steps from the station, while benefiting from a preferential rate.
The labelled spaces meet the quality of service criteria set by Île-de-France Mobilités. They can accommodate vehicles that are not authorised in the Low Emission Zone (LEZ), allowing travellers to continue their journey to the heart of the region by public transport.
Approximately 23,305 spaces in 79 available car parks
Today, around 23,305 spaces meet the quality of service criteria of the Île-de-France Mobilités label, in 79 Park & Ride facilities in service.
Thanks to the investment programme launched by Île-de-France Mobilités in 2016, more than 11,000 spaces have been financed. By the end of 2028, 30,000 spaces labelled by Île-de-France Mobilités will be available.
Labelling, a guarantee of service for travellers
- The guarantee of finding a place for subscribers;
- A security requirement (anti-intrusion and anti-illegal parking devices, video protection, etc.);
- Easier access with the use of the Navigo pass;
- Reserved spaces and accessible equipment for people with reduced mobility ;
- Spaces for two-wheelers and carpoolers ;
- Charging points for electric vehicles.