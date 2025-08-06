In order to facilitate and promote train travel for Ile-de-France residents in the outer suburbs, the Parking Relais label has been created.

His goal? Identify car parks in Île-de-France where it is possible to park your vehicle quickly and safely, a few steps from the station, while benefiting from a preferential rate.

The labelled spaces meet the quality of service criteria set by Île-de-France Mobilités. They can accommodate vehicles that are not authorised in the Low Emission Zone (LEZ), allowing travellers to continue their journey to the heart of the region by public transport.