Key-figures
- 20 000Classic Véligo Rental e-bikes available
- 1000Véligo cargo bikes available for rent
- PlusieursTypes of bicycles benefiting from a purchase subsidy
- 22 000"Véligo/Bicycle Parkings Île-de-France Mobilités" spaces available
- 140 000bicycle spaces in the vicinity of stations by 2030
Bicycle parking
Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking is a bicycle parking service offering self-service shelters and secure collective lockers.
At your service
Véligo Location: bike rental service
The world's largest long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs).
Bicycle parking
In order to allow passengers to park their bikes near train stations and stations, Île-de-France Mobilités finances and deploys secure bicycle parking throughout the Île-de-France region.
Help with the purchase of bicycles
Purchase assistance for electrically assisted bicycles, cargo bikes, folding bikes or adapted bicycles.
Bike rental assistance for companies
Île-de-France Mobilités is setting up a bicycle rental subsidy for companies.
Everything for cycling in Île-de-France
Bikes and ad hoc services, equipment, dedicated parking, cycle paths and even ideas for rides: we give you all the keys to facilitate your cycling in Île-de-France.
News
