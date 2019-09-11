Bike

For several years, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region have been investing to encourage the use of bicycles by developing, together, innovative and concrete measures to facilitate the use of the "little queen" and encourage Ile-de-France residents to get in the saddle.

Key-figures

  • 20 000Classic Véligo Rental e-bikes available
  • 1000Véligo cargo bikes available for rent
  • PlusieursTypes of bicycles benefiting from a purchase subsidy
  • 22 000"Véligo/Bicycle Parkings Île-de-France Mobilités" spaces available
  • 140 000bicycle spaces in the vicinity of stations by 2030

Bicycle parking

Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking is a bicycle parking service offering self-service shelters and secure collective lockers.

At your service

News