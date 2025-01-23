What is the Véligo Location bike rental service?

Véligo Location is a long-term bike rental service set up by Île-de-France Mobilités.

It offers the possibility of renting a bike for a defined period of time and allows all Ile-de-France residents to discover the use of bicycles for their daily journeys, whether for commuting to work or for example to reach a train station.

The bike benefits from many features to make it a reliable, efficient and pleasant bike: front lighting, basket, secure braking or even anti-theft devices. Optional accessories are also available (bag, helmet, baby carrier) to adapt to everyone's needs.