What is the Véligo Location bike rental service?
Véligo Location is a long-term bike rental service set up by Île-de-France Mobilités.
It offers the possibility of renting a bike for a defined period of time and allows all Ile-de-France residents to discover the use of bicycles for their daily journeys, whether for commuting to work or for example to reach a train station.
The bike benefits from many features to make it a reliable, efficient and pleasant bike: front lighting, basket, secure braking or even anti-theft devices. Optional accessories are also available (bag, helmet, baby carrier) to adapt to everyone's needs.
Véligo Rental: 20,000 e-bikes and 1,000 cargo bikes
The Véligo Location service has 20,000 Electrically Assisted Bicycles (EABs), and 1,000 Electrically Assisted Cargo Bicycles (VCAE).
Cargo bikes, which can carry up to a hundred kg, are aimed at families who want to replace their cars and transport their children. Three models of cargo bikes are available: two-wheel, extended and three-wheeler.
How much does the Véligo Location service cost?
The e-bike is offered:
- Ile-de-France residents on a 6-month long-term lease (+ 3 months optional)
- at a rate of €40/month, which can be reduced to €20/month thanks to the employer's support. This price includes the rental of the bike, but also a maintenance service!
The cargo bike is offered for:
- a rental period of 1 to 3 months at a rate of €80/month (reduced rate to €40/month).
Once your order is confirmed, you can pick up your bike at one of the 300 pick-up points available in Île-de-France.
Purchase assistance for different types of bicycles
To encourage Ile-de-France residents to switch to cycling, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a purchase subsidy for several types of bicycles: electrically assisted bicycles, cargo bikes with or without electric assistance, folding bicycles with or without electric assistance, and adapted bicycles.
The Véligo Rental contract
Announced in June 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités appointed Fluow (La Poste / Transdev / Velogik / Cyclez consortium) in November 2018 to set up and operate this public service. The public service delegation contract covers a period of 6 years from September 2019 for a total budget of 111 million euros. The current contract expires on August 31, 2025.
The success of Véligo Location encourages us to expand the policy of providing bicycles. Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités is already thinking about what to do next.
The procedure for the renewal of the public service contract for the provision, upkeep, maintenance and operation of a public service for long-term rental bicycles in the Ile-de-France region will soon be launched. Several issues have been identified:
- Ensuring a successful transition between the two contracts without interruption for Ile-de-France residents
- Increase the number of bicycles from 20,000 to 40,000
- Diversify the types of bikes to reach new audiences:
- Electrically assisted bicycles
- Cargo bikes for families
- Mechanical bicycles,
- Folding bikes,
- Utility cargo bikes for professionals
- Bicycles adapted to specific needs
- Create bicycle houses in stations or station districts with:
- Information on all Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle services
- Personalized advice on choosing your rental bike
- bicycles for shorter rentals,
- Repair
- Cycling events with partners
For more information on the procedure, click here.