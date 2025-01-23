Véligo Location: bike rental service

Since September 2019, Ile-de-France residents have had the largest long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) in the world. The objective is to encourage the use of bicycles, especially for commuting.

What is the Véligo Location bike rental service?

Véligo Location is a long-term bike rental service set up by Île-de-France Mobilités.

It offers the possibility of renting a bike for a defined period of time and allows all Ile-de-France residents to discover the use of bicycles for their daily journeys, whether for commuting to work or for example to reach a train station.

The bike benefits from many features to make it a reliable, efficient and pleasant bike: front lighting, basket, secure braking or even anti-theft devices. Optional accessories are also available (bag, helmet, baby carrier) to adapt to everyone's needs.

Véligo Rental: 20,000 e-bikes and 1,000 cargo bikes

The Véligo Location service has 20,000 Electrically Assisted Bicycles (EABs), and 1,000 Electrically Assisted Cargo Bicycles (VCAE).

Cargo bikes, which can carry up to a hundred kg, are aimed at families who want to replace their cars and transport their children. Three models of cargo bikes are available: two-wheel, extended and three-wheeler.

How much does the Véligo Location service cost?

The e-bike is offered:

  • Ile-de-France residents on a 6-month long-term lease (+ 3 months optional)
  • at a rate of €40/month, which can be reduced to €20/month thanks to the employer's support. This price includes the rental of the bike, but also a maintenance service!

The cargo bike is offered for:

  • a rental period of 1 to 3 months at a rate of €80/month (reduced rate to €40/month).

Once your order is confirmed, you can pick up your bike at one of the 300 pick-up points available in Île-de-France.

Purchase assistance for different types of bicycles

To encourage Ile-de-France residents to switch to cycling, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a purchase subsidy for several types of bicycles: electrically assisted bicycles, cargo bikes with or without electric assistance, folding bicycles with or without electric assistance, and adapted bicycles.

The Véligo Rental contract

Announced in June 2017, Île-de-France Mobilités appointed Fluow (La Poste / Transdev / Velogik / Cyclez consortium) in November 2018 to set up and operate this public service. The public service delegation contract covers a period of 6 years from September 2019 for a total budget of 111 million euros. The current contract expires on August 31, 2025.

The success of Véligo Location encourages us to expand the policy of providing bicycles. Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités is already thinking about what to do next.

The procedure for the renewal of the public service contract for the provision, upkeep, maintenance and operation of a public service for long-term rental bicycles in the Ile-de-France region will soon be launched. Several issues have been identified:

  • Ensuring a successful transition between the two contracts without interruption for Ile-de-France residents
  • Increase the number of bicycles from 20,000 to 40,000
  • Diversify the types of bikes to reach new audiences:

- Electrically assisted bicycles

- Cargo bikes for families

- Mechanical bicycles,

- Folding bikes,

- Utility cargo bikes for professionals

- Bicycles adapted to specific needs

  • Create bicycle houses in stations or station districts with:

- Information on all Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle services

- Personalized advice on choosing your rental bike

- bicycles for shorter rentals,

- Repair

- Cycling events with partners

