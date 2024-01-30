The objective of this aid is to encourage cycling and the development of bicycle rental for work-related travel: both for home-work trips, and for professions requiring a delivery activity, rounds or travel between several sites.

Check the conditions of access, the supporting documents and the terms and conditions of this aid in the allocation regulations.

The platform for submitting aid is available from 5 February 2024: https://mes-demarches.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Which companies are concerned?

Any company that rents bicycles for its employees and meets the following conditions is eligible for payment of the Bicycle Rental Aid:

· Businesses in operation registered in the National System for the Identification and Register of Enterprises and their Establishments (SIRENE),

· Whose workforce of the applicant establishment is less than 50 people, within the meaning of Articles L111-2 and L111-3 of the Labour Code,

· Located in the Île-de-France region.

How much is the aid?

The amount of the aid is set at:

· €150 / bike / year n, within the limit of the expenses incurred by the Applicant

· Within the limit of 5 bikes / year / Applicant

· Within the limit of 3 years, consecutive or not, per Applicant.

What steps?

· Step 1 : Your company rents bicycles for its employees.

· Step 2 : prepare the application file by gathering the documents necessary for the examination of the application, listed in the award regulations (published in the coming weeks).

· Step 3 : submit your application on the platform provided for this purpose.

· Step 4 : your application is studied by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams. During the processing of your application, you will be contacted by email if any information and/or documents are missing or inadmissible.

· Step 5 : once your application has been studied, you will receive an email informing you of the decision (agreement or rejection).

· Step 6 : In the event of an agreement, a transfer will be made to your bank account, within a maximum of 4 months after the date of agreement. The aid will be paid within the limit of the annual budget voted by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Each company can apply 3 times, for 3 different calendar years.

Submit your application on the dedicated platform as soon as it opens, from February 5, 2024