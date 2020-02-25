Key-figures
- 11Tram lines in Île-de-France
- 235Stations
- 126km of track
- 4New lines under construction
- 4Extensions under construction
An efficient and modern mode of transport with more than 1 million daily passengers.
Extensions, new lines, modernisation... Discover the major projects of the Ile-de-France tramway.
Le Tram T13
The T13 connects the towns of Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École in the Yvelines (78). Its 12 stations will serve 7 cities: Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly, Versailles and Saint-Cyr-l'École.