Tram

Disappeared during the first half of the 20th century, the tramway is making a strong comeback in Île-de-France with unprecedented development!

Key-figures

  • 11Tram lines in Île-de-France
  • 235Stations
  • 126km of track
  • 4New lines under construction
  • 4Extensions under construction

At your service

  • Presentation

    An efficient and modern mode of transport with more than 1 million daily passengers.

  • Improvement projects

    Extensions, new lines, modernisation... Discover the major projects of the Ile-de-France tramway.

  • The T13 tram enters Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche - Forêt de Marly station

    Le Tram T13

    The T13 connects the towns of Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École in the Yvelines (78). Its 12 stations will serve 7 cities: Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly, Versailles and Saint-Cyr-l'École.

  • Le Tram T9