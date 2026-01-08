Extensions of the T1 Tram
The extension of the T1 tram to the west will serve the cities of Asnières-sur-Seine, Bois-Colombes and Colombes.
The extension of the T1 tram to the east will serve the cities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and Fontenay-sous-Bois.
Extension of the T3b Tram
The extension from Porte de la Chapelle (Paris 18th) to Porte d'Asnières (Paris 17th) is currently under construction.
Extension of the T7 Tram
The extension of the T7 tram to Juvisy-sur-Orge (91) will connect the Orly-Rungis employment centre to the Juvisy-sur-Orge station.
New Tram line T9
The T9 tram will connect the Porte de Choisy (Paris 13th) to the city centre of Orly (94) while strengthening the transport offer in the cities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris.
New Tram line T10
The T10 Tram will connect La Croix de Berny (Antony) to Place du Garde (Clamart), also serving the towns of Châtenay-Malabry and Plessis-Robinson.
New Tram line T12
The T12 Tram will serve 12 towns in Essonne between Massy and Evry-Courcouronnes.
New Tram line T13
The T13 tram will connect Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, and will serve the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.
Following the commissioning of the T13 tram, an extension to the north will also be built from Saint-Germain Grande Ceinture to Achères-Ville RER via the Poissy RER station.