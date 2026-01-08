Improvement projects

Published on

Extensions, new lines, modernisation... Discover the major projects of the Ile-de-France tramway.

Extensions of the T1 Tram

The extension of the T1 tram to the west will serve the cities of Asnières-sur-Seine, Bois-Colombes and Colombes.

Find out more about the extension of the T1 tram to the west
Laying of the rails on the extension of the T1 tram to the west

The extension of the T1 tram to the east will serve the cities of Noisy-le-Sec, Romainville, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois and Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Find out more about the extension of the T1 tram to the east

Extension of the T3b Tram

The extension from Porte de la Chapelle (Paris 18th) to Porte d'Asnières (Paris 17th) is currently under construction.

Find out more about the extension of the T3b Tram

Extension of the T7 Tram

The extension of the T7 tram to Juvisy-sur-Orge (91) will connect the Orly-Rungis employment centre to the Juvisy-sur-Orge station.

Find out more about the extension of the T7 Tram

New Tram line T9

The T9 tram will connect the Porte de Choisy (Paris 13th) to the city centre of Orly (94) while strengthening the transport offer in the cities of Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine, Choisy-le-Roi, Thiais, Orly and Paris.

Find out more about the future T9 Tram
The trains and the workshop-garage of the future Tram T9

New Tram line T10

The T10 Tram will connect La Croix de Berny (Antony) to Place du Garde (Clamart), also serving the towns of Châtenay-Malabry and Plessis-Robinson.

Find out more about the future T10 Tram

New Tram line T12

The T12 Tram will serve 12 towns in Essonne between Massy and Evry-Courcouronnes.

Find out more about the future T12 Tram

New Tram line T13

The T13 tram will connect Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, and will serve the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.

Work on the future T13 tram at Mareil-Marly station

Following the commissioning of the T13 tram, an extension to the north will also be built from Saint-Germain Grande Ceinture to Achères-Ville RER via the Poissy RER station.

Find out more about the future extension of the T13 Tram