Tram

ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge

Since 2013, the T7 tram has linked Villejuif (94) to the current terminus "Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne" (91). The extension to Juvisy-sur-Orge (91) will connect the Orly-Rungis employment centre to Juvisy-sur-Orge station, and will provide connections with the RER C and D, metros 7, 14 south, 15 and 18 as well as the TVM bus. This extension is part of a broader project to improve the living environment along the RN7.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Essonne
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

News

Published on

The second T7 Café will be held on Wednesday 10 December in Athis-Mons

Plan

Key-Figures

3.7 km

of new line

6 new stations

Le Contin, Delaune Stadium, Pyramid, Observatory, Maréchal Leclerc, Juvisy Multimodal Pole

Matches

RER C and D, Metros 7, 14, 15 and 18, TVM Bus

Extensive service

7 days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.

60,000 passengers/day

on the entire line

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2008
    Consultation
  2. 2008-2011
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2012
    Schematic diagram
  4. 2013
    Public inquiry / Declaration of public utility
  5. 2013-2017
    Alternative route studies
  6. 2017-2019
    Preliminary design studies
  7. 2020
    Continuation of detailed design studies / Finalization of concession studies / Preparation of regulatory files (safety, environmental authorization, development permit)
  8. 2021
    Restitution of the work studies
  9. 2022
    Single authorisation file and preliminary safety file / Award of the 1st works contract / Start of concession works (2nd semester)
  10. Today
    2023
    Continuation of preparatory work