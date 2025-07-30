ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge

Since 2013, the T7 tram has linked Villejuif (94) to the current terminus "Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne" (91). The extension to Juvisy-sur-Orge (91) will connect the Orly-Rungis employment centre to Juvisy-sur-Orge station, and will provide connections with the RER C and D, metros 7, 14 south, 15 and 18 as well as the TVM bus. This extension is part of a broader project to improve the living environment along the RN7.
Plan
Key-Figures
3.7 km
of new line
6 new stations
Le Contin, Delaune Stadium, Pyramid, Observatory, Maréchal Leclerc, Juvisy Multimodal Pole
Matches
RER C and D, Metros 7, 14, 15 and 18, TVM Bus
Extensive service
7 days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 0:30 a.m.
60,000 passengers/day
on the entire line
Calendar
- 2008Consultation
- 2008-2011Preliminary studies
- 2012Schematic diagram
- 2013Public inquiry / Declaration of public utility
- 2013-2017Alternative route studies
- 2017-2019Preliminary design studies
- 2020Continuation of detailed design studies / Finalization of concession studies / Preparation of regulatory files (safety, environmental authorization, development permit)
- 2021Restitution of the work studies
- 2022Single authorisation file and preliminary safety file / Award of the 1st works contract / Start of concession works (2nd semester)
- Today2023Continuation of preparatory work