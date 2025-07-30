ExtensionAthis-Mons > Juvisy-sur-Orge

Since 2013, the T7 tram has linked Villejuif (94) to the current terminus "Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne" (91). The extension to Juvisy-sur-Orge (91) will connect the Orly-Rungis employment centre to Juvisy-sur-Orge station, and will provide connections with the RER C and D, metros 7, 14 south, 15 and 18 as well as the TVM bus. This extension is part of a broader project to improve the living environment along the RN7.