Discover the project
The T7 tram accompanies a growing need for travel, with the requalification of the former RN7 and the arrival of metro 14 at Orly airport. It will promote connections with metros 7 and 14, the future metro lines 15 and 18 as well as the RER C and D and the TVM bus. The extension will connect the city of Athis-Mons to Juvisy-sur-Orge, via Paray-Vieille-Poste, in 12 minutes.
The project at a glance
An opportunity for the south of Île-de-France
The T7 tram runs today between the Villejuif-Louis Aragon and Athis-Mons-Porte de l'Essonne stations. With the extension of the line to Juvisy-Sur-Orge, local travel and business trips will be further facilitated:
- A reinforced service to public facilities, commercial areas and the Orly-Rungis employment area.
- New connections with metro 7 and 14, RER C and RER D, the TVM bus, bus lines from the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-Sur-Orge and with the future lines 15 and 18.
- Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste connect to Juvisy-Sur-Orge in 12 minutes.
- A frequent, reliable and fast service thanks to lanes dedicated to the tram on the majority of the route (only Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves in Juvisy is affected by shared traffic between cars and the tram)
A project to revitalize the territory
Service to facilities and shops
Designed for practical use, the extension of the T7 tram will serve many public facilities (hospital, court of first instance and police station in Juvisy-sur-Orge, aquatic centre, etc.), shopping areas (Carrefour shopping centre in Athis-Mons, Juvisy-sur-Orge market), local shops and the Orly hotel complex.
The project will also provide access to the Orly-Rungis sector from the south, the leading economic hub in the south of Île-de-France, with its 65,000 jobs and 5,500 companies.
A new tramway, redeveloped public spaces
The extension of the T7 tram line supports the redevelopment operations of the towns it crosses:
- In Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste, the tramway will contribute to the redevelopment of the RN7, which will become a real urban boulevard. Housing, retail and service programs will find their place here.
- Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves will be the new gateway to Juvisy-Sur-Orge from the Grand Pôle Intermodal.
- The insertion of the T7 tram Place du Maréchal Leclerc will be treated in accordance with the existing structure.
- The underground crossing of the Parc de la Mairie will be accompanied by a landscape recomposition.
The main steps
- February 2023: Launch of concession and preparatory works
- Fall 2023: Public environmental inquiry
- Early 2025: Launch of urban development works in the RN7 sector
- End of 2026: Launch of infrastructure works on the line and tunnel
- Horizon 2032: Tests and dry run, provisional commissioning