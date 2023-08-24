Start of concession and preparatory work

The extension of the T7 tram line is being carried out in several stages. The in-depth studies previously carried out made it possible to start the first concession and preparatory works in 2023, an essential step, which took place in successive sections along the RN7. Once these were completed, the urban development work could start in 2025. To find information on works in your municipality, consult the pages dedicated to the cities of Athis-Mons, Paray-Vieille-Poste and Juvisy-sur-Orge.

Île-de-France Mobilités has initially begun preparatory work. Their objective is to benefit from the spaces necessary for the development of the tramway. For example, on the RN7, the tram tracks will be built in the centre of the road. It was therefore necessary to remove the underpasses located in this area.

The concession works aim to move the underground networks (gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, sewerage, etc.) located under the future tramway platform. Thus, tram traffic will not be affected by future maintenance operations on these networks. This mandatory step in all infrastructure projects is essential to the continuation of the project.

With these first two phases of work now completed, the infrastructure work could begin in 2025. These include creating the tramway tracks, laying the rails, building the stations, and landscaping.