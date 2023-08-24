Athis-Mons - Porte de l'Essonne

The Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne station is the connection point of the extension and the existing line.

The Contin

The Le Contin station will be located in the centre of Avenue François Mitterrand, on the edge of Paray-Vieille-Poste.

Delaune Stadium

The Stade Delaune station will serve the Noyer Renard district while offering a connection with bus line 399.

Preparatory and concessionary works

On the RN7, the T7 tram will run in the centre of the road. To build the future tramway tracks, it is therefore necessary to free up the spaces in the centre of the current roadway. This implies the removal of the central medians, including those planted.

To maintain 2×2 lanes of traffic as much as possible during the work, temporary traffic lanes will be created by widening the carriageway on the shoulders. For the duration

of the work, the sidewalks will be reduced and the trees cut.

The concession works consist of moving the networks (gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, sanitation, etc.), currently located under the future tramway platform. Thus, tram traffic will not be affected by future maintenance operations on these networks. They also require the removal of trees located on the sidewalks.