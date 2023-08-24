Close
A local agent is mobilized to inform and answer questions from residents and shopkeepers. You will be able to meet him easily during the permanences, or to contact him by phone or email. Local meetings will be organised from time to time during the year.
Mail: [email protected]
Phone : 06 21 63 93 67
"My objective, as a local agent, is to support local residents and users in these transitions by giving them benchmarks. I like this job of contact and fieldwork, which requires listening to everyone's problems and anticipating the impacts of the work so as not to catch anyone off guard."
Your local agent
Participate in the next T7 Café!
The second edition of the T7 Café will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at the Jules Ferry elementary school in Athis-Mons.
The themes on the agenda of this event:
✔ A look back at the work for the year 2025, in particular on the conversion site of the Belle Étoile underpass, which is coming to an end
✔ Outlook for future work in 2026
Île-de-France Mobilités regularly organises discussion sessions to inform you and answer all your questions about the extension of the T7 tram. These meetings are an opportunity to discover the project and its actors in a friendly atmosphere around a hot drink and a snack.
Previous edition:
A first T7 Café was held in June 2025 at the Gravillies market in Athis-Mons.
Its theme was the demolition and conversion of the Belle Étoile road underpass.
If you are a shopkeeper, a professional or a local resident, you will find here all the information about:
- The establishment of the Amicable Settlement Commission (CRA) for the merchants and professionals living near the extension of the T7 tram.
- The local information system to raise your questions related to the work.
- The preventive summary procedure aimed at protecting buildings close to the site.
The Amicable Settlement Commission (CRA)
Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to set up an amicable settlement procedure, managed by the Amicable Settlement Commission (CRA).
This commission examines the claims for compensation submitted by professionals living near the route of the T7 tram extension.
Traders and craftsmen registered in the trade or trades register, who live near the route and who settled before the date of the project's declaration of public utility, promulgated on 21 November 2021, are eligible. To be compensated, local professionals must have suffered damage that is the direct consequence of the infrastructure work on the T7 tram.
The secretariat of the CRA is provided by Setec Organisation, the project manager of Île-France-Mobilités for the T7 tram project:
Setec Organisation
T7 tram project team, Secretariat of the amicable settlement commission
Infrastructure and Mobility Department
42-52, quai de la Rapée, CS 71230
Paris cedex 12
To file a claim for compensation, download and fill in the documents below.
Download the Merchant Guide
Download the Claim Form
The preventive summary procedure
The extension of the T7 tramway is part of a dense urban environment and close to many homes. Despite all the precautions taken, the construction site can have an impact on neighbouring buildings. Île-de-France Mobilités has therefore implemented a preventive summary procedure, accompanied by an independent expert appointed by the Administrative Court. This expert checks the condition of the neighbouring buildings beforehand and identifies the risks of deterioration that could affect them during the work. This is the assurance for local residents of objective and neutral management of any damage. The residents concerned by the expertise are informed by letter and kept informed of the progress of the procedure.
