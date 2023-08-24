Listening to you

A local agent is mobilized to inform and answer questions from residents and shopkeepers. You will be able to meet him easily during the permanences, or to contact him by phone or email. Local meetings will be organised from time to time during the year.

You can write to him or call him, don't hesitate!

Mail: [email protected]

Phone : 06 21 63 93 67

"My objective, as a local agent, is to support local residents and users in these transitions by giving them benchmarks. I like this job of contact and fieldwork, which requires listening to everyone's problems and anticipating the impacts of the work so as not to catch anyone off guard."

Your local agent