To better understand the preventive summary of the T7 tram extension project

The extension of the T7 tramway is part of a dense urban environment and close to many homes. Despite all the precautions taken by the construction companies, this project is likely to have an impact on certain buildings. In order to anticipate any problems that may arise, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed, as the project owner, to the implementation of a preventive summary procedure with the Administrative Court of Versailles.

What is preventive summary proceedings?

The preventive summary procedure is a classic legal procedure for this type of operation and work, in which an independent expert appointed by the Administrative Court checks the condition of the neighbouring buildings beforehand and identifies the risks of deterioration that could affect them during the work. This is the assurance for local residents of objective and neutral management of any damage caused by the work on neighbouring buildings.

In the case of the extension of the T7 tram, this procedure is essential to protect both local residents and those responsible for the project. In the event of damage found after the start of the work, the data collected upstream will allow a better understanding of the causes and identify the responsibilities, thus facilitating the fair resolution of the problem.

Who is concerned by this procedure?

The preventive summary procedure involves "implicating" local residents whose built property may be impacted by the construction site. These so-called "defendants" are informed by post that they are concerned by the expert report and that they will be kept informed of the progress of the procedure.

The project owner defines a perimeter of potentially impacted residents according to the proximity of the buildings to the site, the potential risks to the buildings, the work methodologies used and the field studies carried out.

If the judicial expert considers that this perimeter should be extended, he or she may ask the Court to enlarge the chosen area to include new residents.

How does the procedure work?

Before the work : A judicial expert is appointed by the Administrative Court at the request of Île-de-France Mobilités and begins by visiting the buildings and land near the construction site located within the predefined perimeter. Thus, he carries out a detailed inventory.

During the work : If any damage appears in the perimeter during the construction site (such as cracks or other damage), the expert intervenes to note and analyse these disorders. It documents the possible causes of the damage to determine whether the damage is related to the work or is the result of other factors.

At the end of the work : When the work is completed, the expert can return to the site to examine the buildings and grounds. He will be able to carry out a new inspection to identify any new disorders. This step allows you to check if the work has caused additional damage or if the initial condition of fixtures has not changed.

After the work : Once all the observations have been completed, the expert writes a final expert report. This report includes the findings made before, during and after the work. It is given to the owners concerned and serves as an official document to decide in the event of a dispute, specifying any responsibilities.

Who is the expert and how is he appointed?

The expert is appointed by the Administrative Court of Versailles. He is a recognized professional in the field of civil engineering. He is registered on the list of experts of the Paris Court of Appeal, guaranteeing his independence and expertise. This designation process is intended to ensure an impartial and rigorous assessment of potential disorders.

When are owners contacted by the Expert?

Pre-work reports must be made as close as possible to the start of the work (between 2 weeks and 1 month before). Given the nature, schedule and scope of the work carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the pre-work reports will be carried out by sector and programmed over several years, until the start of the last phases of the work.

Depending on the location of their place of residence and the work schedule in the area, owners may not be contacted by the expert until several years from now and at the very end of the work.