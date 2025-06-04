How can we be sure that the work will not affect nearby buildings?

Île-de-France Mobilités and the construction companies are taking all precautions to ensure that the buildings are not impacted by the worksite.

In order to be able to be vigilant about the buildings closest to the site, Île-de-France Mobilités has committed to setting up a preventive summary procedure with the Administrative Court. This procedure is carried out by an independent expert who checks the condition of the neighbouring buildings beforehand and identifies the risks of deterioration that could affect them during the work. Thus, in the event of damage observed after the start of the work, the data collected upstream will make it possible to better understand the causes and identify the responsibilities, thus facilitating the fair resolution of the problem.

The persons concerned by the preventive summary procedure are informed by mail.

If this is not your case and you notice damage, contact the project owner:

Mail: [email protected]

Phone : 06 21 63 93 67