Juvisy-sur-Orge

Completely redeveloped, the RN7 will be transformed into an urban boulevard planted with trees and vegetation, a peaceful axis where every mobility finds its place.

1 tram lane in each direction, in the centre of the road

2 car lanes in each direction

Maintaining parking, outside the T7 tram stations

Sidewalks for pedestrians

Landscaping

With the urban development along the RN7 and the arrival of metro 14 at Orly, the T7 tram will be essential to reach the Orly-Rungis employment centre and not generate more traffic congestion

The Observatory Station and the Park

The Observatoire underground station will be built under the future forecourt. Once completed, the station and the forecourt will form a meeting place uniting the Observatory, the Ducastel building, the park and the connections with other means of transport. The facilities at the Camille Flammarion Observatory are defined in consultation with the Architect of the Buildings of France The station will be 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility (PRM), thanks to lifts.