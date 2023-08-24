Find out about the work

Start of concession and preparatory work

The extension of the T7 tram line will be carried out in several stages. The in-depth studies carried out in recent years now make it possible to start the work, starting with the concession and preparatory works on the RN7 sector. From February 2023, this essential step will take place in successive sections. To find information on works in your municipality, consult the pages dedicated to the cities of Athis-Mons, Paray-Vieille-Poste and Juvisy-sur-Orge.

Île de France Mobilités is starting the preparatory work. The objective is to benefit from the spaces necessary for the development of the tramway. For example, on the RN7, the tram tracks will be built in the centre of the road. It is therefore necessary to remove the underpasses located in this area.

The concession works aim to move the underground networks (gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, sanitation, etc.), currently located under the future tramway platform. Thus, tram traffic will not be affected by future maintenance operations on these networks. This mandatory step in all infrastructure projects is essential to the continuation of the project.

Once these first two phases of work are completed, infrastructure work can begin. They will consist in particular of creating the tramway tracks, laying the rails, building the stations, and landscaping.