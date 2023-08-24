Athis-Mons
Facilitating travel, improving the living environment
Completely redeveloped, the RN7 will be transformed into an urban boulevard planted with trees and vegetation, a peaceful axis where every mobility finds its place.
- 1 tram lane in each direction, in the centre of the road
- 2 car lanes in each direction
- Maintaining parking, outside the T7 tram stations
- Sidewalks for pedestrians
- Landscaping
With the urban development along the RN7 and the arrival of metro 14 at Orly, the T7 tram will be essential to reach the Orly-Rungis employment centre and not generate more traffic congestion.
Athis-Mons - Porte de l'Essonne
The Athis-Mons Porte de l'Essonne station is the connection point of the extension and the existing line.
The Contin
The Le Contin station will be located in the centre of Avenue François Mitterrand, on the edge of Paray-Vieille-Poste.
Delaune Stadium
The Stade Delaune station will serve the Noyer Renard district while offering a connection with bus line 399.
Pyramid
The Gravilliers market, the Jean Vallès clinic and the Marcel Pagnol high school will be accessible from the Pyramide crossroads station.
Preparatory and concessionary works
On the RN7, the T7 tram will run in the centre of the road. To build the future tramway tracks, it is therefore necessary to free up the spaces in the centre of the current roadway. This implies the removal of the central medians, including those planted.
To maintain 2×2 lanes of traffic as much as possible during the work, temporary traffic lanes will be created by widening the carriageway on the shoulders. For the duration
of the work, the sidewalks will be reduced and the trees cut.
The concession works consist of moving the networks (gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, sanitation, etc.), currently located under the future tramway platform. Thus, tram traffic will not be affected by future maintenance operations on these networks. They also require the removal of trees located on the sidewalks.
Before carrying out these operations, every precaution was taken to ensure that wildlife would not be impacted. In the autumn of 2022, an ecological diagnosis made it possible to verify that none of the trees concerned were home to bats or nesting birds. The felling of trees will not impact any protected species.
273 trees will be planted on the RN7 (for 79 trees cut). Chestnut trees, maples, beeches, tulip trees, ash trees, honey locusts, poplars or Japanese cherry trees, etc. : nearly 22 species of trees will be replanted along the tramway line.
The project plans to find alignments of trees, but also to bring more biodiversity by integrating various plantings.