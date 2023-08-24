Athis-Mons

On the RN7, the T7 tram will run in the centre of the road. To build the future tramway tracks, it is therefore necessary to free up the spaces in the centre of the current roadway. This implies the removal of the central medians, including those planted.

To maintain 2×2 lanes of traffic as much as possible during the work, temporary traffic lanes will be created by widening the carriageway on the shoulders. For the duration

of the work, the sidewalks will be reduced and the trees cut.

The concession works consist of moving the networks (gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, sanitation, etc.), currently located under the future tramway platform. Thus, tram traffic will not be affected by future maintenance operations on these networks. They also require the removal of trees located on the sidewalks.

Before carrying out these operations, every precaution was taken to ensure that wildlife would not be impacted. In the autumn of 2022, an ecological diagnosis made it possible to verify that none of the trees concerned were home to bats or nesting birds. The felling of trees will not impact any protected species.

273 trees will be planted on the RN7 (for 79 trees cut). Chestnut trees, maples, beeches, tulip trees, ash trees, honey locusts, poplars or Japanese cherry trees, etc. : nearly 22 species of trees will be replanted along the tramway line.

The project plans to find alignments of trees, but also to bring more biodiversity by integrating various plantings.