Adapted working methods

Soil studies have been carried out to confirm the feasibility of an underground passage at the level of the park of the Juvisy-sur-Orge Town Hall and also to define suitable work methods.

These methods are adapted to the nature of the soil and also aim to reduce the construction site area in the park.

Tailor-made work techniques

The field investigations have made it possible to carry out detailed design studies. The aim is to take into account the lessons learned from the hydrogeological investigations in order to better reduce the technical and environmental impacts of the extension.

Carried out over 900 metres, the work on the underground part of the route is the longest. They will be hired as a priority. Two work techniques are envisaged: