Discover the project

The T7 tram accompanies a growing need for travel, with the requalification of the former RN7 and the arrival of metro 14 at Orly airport. It will promote connections with metro 7, the future metro lines 14, 15 and 18 as well as the RER C and D and the TVM bus. The extension will connect the city of Athis-Mons to Juvisy-sur-Orge, via Paray-Vieille-Poste, in 12 minutes.
The project at a glance
An opportunity for the South of Île-de-France
The T7 tram runs today between the Villejuif-Louis Aragon and Athis-Mons-Porte de l'Essonne stations. With the extension of the line to Juvisy-Sur-Orge, local travel and business trips will be further facilitated:
- A reinforced service to public facilities, commercial areas and the Orly-Rungis employment area.
- New connections with metro 7, RER C and RER D, the TVM bus, bus lines from the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-Sur-Orge and with the future lines 14, 15 and 18.
- Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste connect to Juvisy-Sur-Orge in 12 minutes.
- A frequent, reliable and fast service thanks to lanes dedicated to the tram on the majority of the route (only Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves in Juvisy is affected by shared traffic between cars and the tram)
Moving around in a renewed environment... and preserved
The extension of the T7 tram follows a demanding environmental approach.
From the RN7 in Athis-Mons to the city centre of Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the T7 tram will serve sectors in the midst of renewal and will strengthen the attractiveness of the territory. The planting of trees and the development of pedestrian paths on the RN7 will contribute to the renewal of the living environment and the creation of a more peaceful urban boulevard.
In Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the Camille Flammarion Observatory, classified as a Historic Monument in 2009, the Ducastel building and the park will be enhanced by a new tree-lined forecourt whose light coatings will avoid the "heat island" effect.
Studied well in advance, the methods of integration of the project also aim to preserve the water tables. In addition, the chosen route preserves the possibility of reopening the Cours de l'Orge.
- 3.7 km of new line between Athis-Mons, Paray-Vieille-Poste and Juvisy-Sur-Orge
- New connections with metros 7, 14, 15 and 18 / RER C and D / TVM bus
- 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.
- 60,000 passengers on the entire line
- Juvisy-Orly in less than 30 minutes
- 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility
The route and its correspondences
With its dedicated lane and priority at traffic lights, the tram offers reduced travel times and a high frequency of passages. Thus, the T7 tram will take about 22 minutes to connect the Juvisy-Sur-Orge interchange to the Orly-Rungis hub.
The extension of the T7 tram will serve Athis-Mons, Paray-Vieille-Poste and Juvisy-sur-Orge thanks to the creation of 6 new stations, including an underground station.
The T7 tram will offer connections with different lines:
- metro lines 14 and 18 at Orly Airport,
- Metro lines 7 and 15 in Villejuif-Louis Aragon,
- the RER C and D at the Juvisy-sur-Orge interchange,
- the local bus network from the Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge hubs.
The extended T7 tram means a better connection between Essonne and Val-de-Marne and easier connections between Paris and the southern suburbs!
A project to revitalize the territory
Service to facilities and shops
Designed for practical use, the extension of the T7 tram will serve many public facilities (hospital, court of first instance and police station in Juvisy-sur-Orge, aquatic centre, etc.), shopping areas (Carrefour shopping centre in Athis-Mons, Juvisy-sur-Orge market), local shops and the Orly hotel complex.
The project will also provide access to the Orly-Rungis sector from the south, the leading economic hub in the south of Île-de-France, with its 65,000 jobs and 5,500 companies.
A new tramway, redeveloped public spaces
The extension of the T7 tram line supports the redevelopment operations of the towns it crosses:
- In Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste, the tramway will contribute to the redevelopment of the RN7, which will become a real urban boulevard. Housing, retail and service programs will find their place here.
- Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves will be the new gateway to Juvisy-Sur-Orge from the Grand Pôle Intermodal.
- The insertion of the T7 tram Place du Maréchal Leclerc will be treated in accordance with the existing structure.
- The underground crossing of the Parc de la Mairie will be accompanied by a landscape recomposition.
The main steps
- February 2023: Launch of concession and preparatory works
- Fall 2023: Public environmental inquiry
- Early 2025: Launch of urban development works in the RN7 sector
- 2026: Launch of infrastructure works on the line and tunnel
- Horizon 2031: Tests and dry run, provisional commissioning