Discover the project

The project at a glance

An opportunity for the South of Île-de-France

The T7 tram runs today between the Villejuif-Louis Aragon and Athis-Mons-Porte de l'Essonne stations. With the extension of the line to Juvisy-Sur-Orge, local travel and business trips will be further facilitated:

A reinforced service to public facilities, commercial areas and the Orly-Rungis employment area .

. New connections with metro 7, RER C and RER D, the TVM bus, bus lines from the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-Sur-Orge and with the future lines 14, 15 and 18.

with metro 7, RER C and RER D, the TVM bus, bus lines from the Grand Pôle Intermodal de Juvisy-Sur-Orge and with the future lines 14, 15 and 18. Athis-Mons and Paray-Vieille Poste connect to Juvisy-Sur-Orge in 12 minutes.

A frequent, reliable and fast service thanks to lanes dedicated to the tram on the majority of the route (only Avenue d'Estienne d'Orves in Juvisy is affected by shared traffic between cars and the tram)

Moving around in a renewed environment... and preserved

The extension of the T7 tram follows a demanding environmental approach.

From the RN7 in Athis-Mons to the city centre of Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the T7 tram will serve sectors in the midst of renewal and will strengthen the attractiveness of the territory. The planting of trees and the development of pedestrian paths on the RN7 will contribute to the renewal of the living environment and the creation of a more peaceful urban boulevard.

In Juvisy-Sur-Orge, the Camille Flammarion Observatory, classified as a Historic Monument in 2009, the Ducastel building and the park will be enhanced by a new tree-lined forecourt whose light coatings will avoid the "heat island" effect.

Studied well in advance, the methods of integration of the project also aim to preserve the water tables. In addition, the chosen route preserves the possibility of reopening the Cours de l'Orge.