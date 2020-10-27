The tramway, an efficient and modern mode of transport
The tramway is making a comeback! Since the opening of the first line in Seine-Saint-Denis in 1993, the Ile-de-France tramway network has undergone unprecedented development in recent years and now includes 9 lines, 210 stations and 126.8 km of track. Every day, more than 1 million passengers use this reliable, fast and ecological mode of transport!
The strength of the tramway is based on a successful combination of various key elements: a dedicated traffic lane, easily identifiable and identifiable stations, connections with other modes of transport, high frequencies and amplitude, spacious, bright and comfortable trains, and real-time information.
Depending on the model, the vehicles can accommodate between 150 and more than 400 people. They run 7 days a week from about 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. (about 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and holidays). Frequencies are sustained with a minimum of every 6 minutes during peak hours, every 10 minutes during off-peak hours and every 20 minutes in the evening.
