Mobility Services
RERThe RER lines, for Réseau Express Régional, are different from other train lines because they do not terminate in Paris, but cross the capital underground, allowing passengers to travel from one end of the region to the other with the same transport line.
TrainThe train lines of the Île-de-France Mobilités network serve the various departments of the region from the major Parisian stations and La Défense.
SubwaySince the opening of the first line in 1900, the metro network has continued to grow, reaching 120 years later 220 km of lines and 303 stations, i.e. one station every 550 metres on average.
TramDisappeared during the first half of the 20th century, the tramway is making a strong comeback in Île-de-France with unprecedented development!
BusEvery day, 5 million trips are made by Ile-de-France residents on one of the 10,500 buses and coaches circulating on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network.
On-Demand TransportTo meet the demand for mobility solutions from residents who are currently far from the existing transport offer in the Region's urbanised areas, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a simple and practical solution with a new regional public service of Transport On Demand (TàD).
School transportÎle-de-France mobilités contributes to the schooling of students in the Ile-de-France region by providing them with school transport on regular road and rail lines or with the help of specialized services adapted to the specific needs of the territories and families
PAMThe PAM service - Pour Aider à la Mobilité - is a public on-demand transport service. Created in 2002, this specialized transport service aims to facilitate the travel of people with reduced mobility. It is funded by the Île-de-France Region, Île-de-France Mobilités and the departments that operate it.
BicycleFor several years, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region have been investing to encourage the use of bicycles by developing, together, innovative and concrete measures to facilitate the use of the "little queen" and encourage Ile-de-France residents to get on the bike.
Park & RideTo make it easier for Ile-de-France residents to take the train, the parking spaces labelled "Park Relais" near stations allow you to park your vehicle without wasting time.
Car SharingFor several years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been pursuing a voluntary policy in favour of sustainable mobility and the fight against solo driving by building a range of mobility services to offer Ile-de-France residents relevant answers to their travel needs.
CarpoolCarpooling is a mobility practice that is increasingly used in France. And with 16 million daily trips on the roads in Île-de-France and 250 kilometers of traffic jams every day, carpooling is becoming an effective way to fight against traffic jams and air pollution.