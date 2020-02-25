Key-figures
- 41Territories covered
- 767Municipalities served (i.e. half of the 1268 municipalities in Île-de-France)
- 133Stations served
- 161Vehicles
- 1,4 Millionstrips made since June 2019
- 4,78/5Traveler rating
At your service
What is it?
In concrete terms, the TàD is a minibus with about ten seats that only runs when a reservation is made.
How does it work?
To ensure that this service is accessible to all, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a new, simple and comprehensive tool for users.