On-Demand Transport

To meet the demand for mobility solutions from residents who are currently far from the existing transport offer in the Region's urbanised areas, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a simple and practical solution with a new regional public service of Transport On Demand (TàD).

Key-figures

  • 41Territories covered
  • 767Municipalities served (i.e. half of the 1268 municipalities in Île-de-France)
  • 133Stations served
  • 161Vehicles
  • 1,4 Millionstrips made since June 2019
  • 4,78/5Traveler rating

At your service

  • What is it?

    In concrete terms, the TàD is a minibus with about ten seats that only runs when a reservation is made.

  • How does it work?

    To ensure that this service is accessible to all, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a new, simple and comprehensive tool for users.