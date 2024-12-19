- A website and a mobile application (passenger information, reservations and geolocation to find out what service is available nearby and track the arrival of the vehicle)
- A call centre (passenger information and reservations) 09 70 80 96 63 from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday
- An algorithm that allows you to calculate/program the itinerary of travelers
- A unique after-sales service to answer users' questions regardless of the territory.
TàD - On-demand transport: List of territories served in Île-de-France as of October 1, 2023
Île-de-France map : The map shows Île-de-France with numbered points indicating the areas served by on-demand transportation.
95 - Val d'Oise :
- Vexin West
- Vexin East
- Eaubonne - Domont
78 - Yvelines : 4. Mantes
- Meulan - Les Mureaux
- Saint-Germain - Boucle de Seine (line 78)
- Guyancourt
- Houdan - Montfort
- Vallée de l'Orge
- Chevreuse Valley
- Rambouillet
91 - Essonne : 12. Pays de Limours
- Courtaboeuf
- Évry - Courcouronnes (lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 7)
- Four-Évry - Lisses (line 416)
- Dourdan
- Stamps - Lardy
- Essonne South-East
- Stamps
- Milly-la-Forêt
77 - Seine-et-Marne : 21. Gull
- Meaux & Olercq
- Chellois Basin
- Marne-la-Vallée
- Lieusaint
- Crécy-la-Chapelle
- Coulommiers - Trésigny - Servon (Nature Villages) [New]
- Fontenay-Trésigny
- Gretz - Ozoir - Tournan (lines 7, 11, 200)
- Nangis/Saint-Just-en-Chaussée/Rablais
- Saint Fargeau / Sainte Aassise / Boissy-le-Cuté - Pringy
- Melun-Nord
- Bellot/Rosay
- Brie
- Provins/Rebais and railway station [New]
- Lieusaint (Provins) [New]
- Bassée Montois [New]
- Montereau
- Death Seine and Loing
- Gâtinais [New]
- Nemours