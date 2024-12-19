How does it work?

To ensure that this service is accessible to all, Île-de-France Mobilités has developed a new, simple and comprehensive tool for users.

  • A website and a mobile application (passenger information, reservations and geolocation to find out what service is available nearby and track the arrival of the vehicle)
  • A call centre (passenger information and reservations) 09 70 80 96 63 from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday
  • An algorithm that allows you to calculate/program the itinerary of travelers
  • A unique after-sales service to answer users' questions regardless of the territory.
On-demand transport: list of territories served in Île-de-France on 1 October 2023

Île-de-France map : The map shows Île-de-France with numbered points indicating the areas served by on-demand transportation.

95 - Val d'Oise :

  1. Vexin West
  2. Vexin East
  3. Eaubonne - Domont

78 - Yvelines : 4. Mantes

  1. Meulan - Les Mureaux
  2. Saint-Germain - Boucle de Seine (line 78)
  3. Guyancourt
  4. Houdan - Montfort
  5. Vallée de l'Orge
  6. Chevreuse Valley
  7. Rambouillet

91 - Essonne : 12. Pays de Limours

  1. Courtaboeuf
  2. Évry - Courcouronnes (lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 7)
  3. Four-Évry - Lisses (line 416)
  4. Dourdan
  5. Stamps - Lardy
  6. Essonne South-East
  7. Stamps
  8. Milly-la-Forêt

77 - Seine-et-Marne : 21. Gull

  1. Meaux & Olercq
  2. Chellois Basin
  3. Marne-la-Vallée
  4. Lieusaint
  5. Crécy-la-Chapelle
  6. Coulommiers - Trésigny - Servon (Nature Villages) [New]
  7. Fontenay-Trésigny
  8. Gretz - Ozoir - Tournan (lines 7, 11, 200)
  9. Nangis/Saint-Just-en-Chaussée/Rablais
  10. Saint Fargeau / Sainte Aassise / Boissy-le-Cuté - Pringy
  11. Melun-Nord
  12. Bellot/Rosay
  13. Brie
  14. Provins/Rebais and railway station [New]
  15. Lieusaint (Provins) [New]
  16. Bassée Montois [New]
  17. Montereau
  18. Death Seine and Loing
  19. Gâtinais [New]
  20. Nemours
