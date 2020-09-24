What is it?

Complementary to the existing transport network, this service is offered in areas where conventional public transport (bus or coach) is not suitable, in order to allow residents to reach a train station, a conventional bus line, or important facilities such as hospitals, shopping centres, cultural and leisure centres, etc.

It is organized in 2 different ways:

On a virtual line: as on a conventional bus line, Demand-Responsive Transport has a defined route and stops. The bus only leaves when passengers have made a reservation on the line.

By area: There is no predefined route. Demand-Responsive Transport is carried out within a given perimeter: depending on their point of departure, the traveller has access to one or more bus stops. The bus service route is organised according to demand.

All these services operate with the same pricing as a conventional bus line.