New lineSaint-Cyr > Saint-Germain

The T13 tram-train connects Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, also serving the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.

The project is based on an existing line: the Grande Ceinture Ouest (GCO). It runs on the national rail network as well as in the city.

© Île-de-France Mobilités - C. Badet

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Yvelines
RATP
SNCF
Île-de-France Mobilités

Key-Figures

21 000Travellers

expected every day

7Common

Served

12Stations

including 7 stations created

Approximately 30 minutes

from Saint-Cyr to Saint-Germain-en-Laye

18,8Miles

line

1 frequent passageevery 10 minutes

during peak hours

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2008
    Consultation
  2. 2009-2012
    Preliminary studies
  3. 2012
    Schematic diagram
  4. 2013
    Public inquiry
  5. 2014
    Declaration of public utility
  6. 2015
    Preliminary draft
  7. 2016
    Project studies
  8. 2017-2018
    Preparatory work
  9. 2018-2021
    Infrastructure works
  10. Late 2021 to Spring 2022
    Testing and running dry runs
  11. July 6, 2022
    Commissioning