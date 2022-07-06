New lineSaint-Cyr > Saint-Germain

The T13 tram-train connects Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, also serving the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.

The project is based on an existing line: the Grande Ceinture Ouest (GCO). It runs on the national rail network as well as in the city.