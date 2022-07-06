New lineSaint-Cyr > Saint-Germain

The T13 tram-train connects Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, also serving the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.
The project is based on an existing line: the Grande Ceinture Ouest (GCO). It runs on the national rail network as well as in the city.
Key-Figures
21 000Travellers
expected every day
7Common
Served
12Stations
including 7 stations created
Approximately 30 minutes
from Saint-Cyr to Saint-Germain-en-Laye
18,8Miles
line
1 frequent passageevery 10 minutes
during peak hours
Calendar
- 2008Consultation
- 2009-2012Preliminary studies
- 2012Schematic diagram
- 2013Public inquiry
- 2014Declaration of public utility
- 2015Preliminary draft
- 2016Project studies
- 2017-2018Preparatory work
- 2018-2021Infrastructure works
- Late 2021 to Spring 2022Testing and running dry runs
- July 6, 2022Commissioning