Funding and actors

Actors

The joint project owners are:

  • Île-de-France Mobilités (urban perimeter and coordinating project owner)
  • SNCF Réseau (rail perimeter)
  • SNCF Mobilités (adaptation of the GCO stations into tram stations and construction of the garage workshop)
  • RATP (connecting corridor in Saint-Germain-en-Laye)

Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:

  • ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
  • steers the coordination of rail interconnection studies,
  • studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities,
  • finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure

€306.7 million (2011 value) financed by the State (16.8%), the Île-de-France Region (53.2%) and the Yvelines department (30%).

Rolling stock

€68.44 million (2018 value) 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The farm

100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités

