Funding and actors
Actors
The joint project owners are:
- Île-de-France Mobilités (urban perimeter and coordinating project owner)
- SNCF Réseau (rail perimeter)
- SNCF Mobilités (adaptation of the GCO stations into tram stations and construction of the garage workshop)
- RATP (connecting corridor in Saint-Germain-en-Laye)
Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France:
- ensures the quality of the network of the new network (connections and stations)
- steers the coordination of rail interconnection studies,
- studies the evolution of the bus network in conjunction with local authorities,
- finances the operation.
Funding
Infrastructure
€306.7 million (2011 value) financed by the State (16.8%), the Île-de-France Region (53.2%) and the Yvelines department (30%).
Rolling stock
€68.44 million (2018 value) 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The farm
100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités