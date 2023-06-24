Tram

New lineAntony - Clamart

A tailor-made project in a dynamic territory. To facilitate the daily mobility of the 175,000 inhabitants and 65,000 employees of the four municipalities served.

An enhancement of the living environment. With the arrival of the T10 tram, the urban environment of the sector is benefiting from a new impetus: renovation of roads, widened and planted sidewalks, creation of cycle routes... The T10 tram gives a new impetus to the region, offering its inhabitants and employees a renewed and peaceful living environment. Accessible: Full low floor and accessible docks. Comfortable: Spacious, bright and ventilated trains. Fast and suitable for daily travel: 20 minutes of travel between La Croix de Berny and Jardin Parisien stations, from 5:30 am to 00:30 am, 7 days a week.

State
Île-de-France Region
Hauts-de-Seine department
Île-de-France Mobilités

Tram T10 and its inauguration in illustrations

Plan

Key-Figures

13 stations

over about 6.8km of route

All 6

minutes during rush hour

A service provided 7 days a week

from 5:30 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.

25,000 travellers

per day

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2016
    Declaration of public utility
  2. 2017-mid 2020
    Preparatory work and network relocations
  3. 2019-2022
    Tramway works
  4. Fall 2022 to mid-2023
    Start of testing and dry run
  5. June 24, 2023
    Commissioning up to "Jardin Parisien"