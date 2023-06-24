New lineAntony - Clamart

A tailor-made project in a dynamic territory. To facilitate the daily mobility of the 175,000 inhabitants and 65,000 employees of the four municipalities served.

An enhancement of the living environment. With the arrival of the T10 tram, the urban environment of the sector is benefiting from a new impetus: renovation of roads, widened and planted sidewalks, creation of cycle routes... The T10 tram gives a new impetus to the region, offering its inhabitants and employees a renewed and peaceful living environment. Accessible: Full low floor and accessible docks. Comfortable: Spacious, bright and ventilated trains. Fast and suitable for daily travel: 20 minutes of travel between La Croix de Berny and Jardin Parisien stations, from 5:30 am to 00:30 am, 7 days a week.